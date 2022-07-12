Waimate farmer plans another shot Young Farmer of the Year title

A young South Canterbury farmer is not discouraged at failing to win the FMG Young Farmer of the Year title and is already planning another attempt.

Tom Adkins, a block manager on Caberfeidh Station, in the Hakataramea Valley in the Waimate District, won the regional Aorangi (South Canterbury, North Otago, Mid Canterbury) regional final in February and was sixth in the three-day grand final in Whangārei that finished on Saturday.

“Its was a good, gruelling and tough couple of days,” the 23-year-old said.

Adkins promised to be back again, but it won’t be next year.

“The competition will be held in Aorangi next year and I’ll be helping with organising it.”

He can compete until he’s 31 but can only contest one more grand final.

“[I] have plenty of time to improve my skills, and I’ll be back in it again.”

“The events were designed to test you physically, mentally and test your knowledge in the field. The organisers did a great job.”

Supplied Tom Adkins was the Aorangi representative in the Young Farmer of the Year final.

Adkins said the theoretical day was well-thought-out, and he had a great time competing against the other participants.

“The weather during the practical day was very wet which added to the challenge.

“The agrisports was a highlight of the competition for me. We had to complete a combination of tasks in 45 minutes.”

Supplied Auckland’s Tim Dangen was named FMG Young Farmer of the Year. He is pictured with FMG chief executive Adam Heath.

He said the event included cutting a 2-metre log into rings, put a K line irrigation pod together, get a digger off a trailer, pick up two tyres with the digger and place them on road cones, fillet a kahawai fish, shuttle six 20-pound barrels scattered across a field back to the start line and extinguish a fire with hoses.

“It [putting out the fire] was quite difficult. I was pretty knackered by then because it was the last event.”

Adkins said operating the machinery is what he found most difficult during the competition and plans on working on the skill more in the future.

Adkins’ advice for competitors in 2023 is to have something to be judged as he struggled to complete a project for an event.

“Having something to be judged in an event is better than having noting at all.

"Entering the contest is nothing to lose and everything to gain.”

Supplied David Reesby from Taranaki participating in an event at the FMG Young Farmer of the Year grand finals. He was a runner-up at the event.

Auckland's Tim Dangen won the title with Chris Poole (Te Kawa West) second, Jonny Brown (Dunsandel) third, Alex Field (Nightcaps) fourth, Mark Wallace (Tikokino) fifth, Adkins sixth and David Reesby (Marton) seventh.

New Zealand Young Farmers chief executive Lynda Coppersmith said Dangen is a “fantastic ambassador” for the contest and the food and fibre sector.

“He has proved ... just how deserving he is of the title with innovative thinking, a passion for sustainability, a wide breadth of knowledge and the ability to think on his feet,” Coppersmith said.

“All these contestants have demonstrated positivity, endurance, good humour and humility ... and are an inspiration to us all, young and old.

Supplied Mark Wallace from Tikokino was third in the grand final.

“This contest highlights just how lucky we are to have people like this leading the future of the food and fibre sector, we truly are in good hands.

“It has been wonderful to be able to host this grand final event in what has been yet another challenging year with Covid and restrictions and outbreaks.”

Coppersmith said it was important for the Young Farmers community to be able to come together every year, get off the farm, catch up with friends and have fun.

“Once again, we're able to celebrate the food and fibre sector through the achievements of the best Young Farmers in the country.

“Their innovation, resilience and passion has have been on full display yet again and just reflects the heart of the industry and its future.”