More properties with silage pits in South Canterbury's drinking water zones

Micheal Tough, of Timaru, filling water containers from supplies trucked in to Caroline Bay in January 2022

Environment Canterbury has confirmed it has located 11 properties with silage pits in protected drinking water zones across South Canterbury in the wake of Timaru’s dirty drinking water woes.

The regional council made the discovery using aerial images which showed 11 properties with silage pits within community drinking water protection zones.

ECan science director, Dr Tim Davie, did not say how many pits were located on each of those properties, however he said the search located fewer than 20 pits in such locations across the entire Canterbury region.

Davie said ECan completed the “detailed visual assessment” using “publicly-available aerial imagery” to identify silage pits within community drinking water protection zones across Canterbury.

READ MORE:

* Likely cause of Timaru water discolouration confirmed following Select Committee hearing

* Water conservation still needed as water supply's storage improves

* Health board calls for better protection of Seadown, Pleasant Point drinking water supplies

* Improvement of waterways could take decades



“The next stage is to work with our local teams to conduct site visits,” he said.

He said the 11 properties identified in South Canterbury “are in the process of being visited.”

Davie said staff would take “appropriate action” in relation to the discovery.

On Wednesday, Davie confirmed ECan was conducting a review of all silage pits near or within community drinking water protection zones across the region.

On Thursday, he said he expected the review to be complete in “the next few weeks.”

ECAN/Stuff An Environment Canterbury map of sampled bores on land next to the Ōpihi River. Map released under a Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act request.

The review comes after a scientific report confirmed it was likely silage pits on a property at Waitohi, near the Ōpihi RIver, had contributed to elevated manganese levels in Timaru’s drinking water supply.

Between December 2021 and February 2022, Timaru’s council trucked millions of litres of fresh water into Timaru after brown, yellow and green water started spilling from taps. The council also placed restrictions on water use.

Timaru District Council initially pointed to algae, but the problem was later linked to high levels of manganese in water from the Ōpihi River.

Finance and Expenditure Committee Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen and councillor Barbara Gilchrist spoke to the Government's Finance and Expenditure Committee on the Water Services Entities Bill.

On Wednesday, Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen told a select committee the regional council was to blame.

“... it was an activity in the water protection zone that should not have occurred and shouldn’t have been consented and sits under Environment Canterbury and that cost us a small fortune.”

ECan disputed this.

After Bowen’s comments on Wednesday, ECan director of science Dr Tim Davie told The Timaru Herald the silage pits in question were “installed as a permitted activity” and regulated by rules in the Canterbury Land and Water Regional Plan.

Environment Canterbury/Supplied Community drinking water protection zones covering the Ōpihi and Te Ngawai rivers near Pleasant Point in South Canterbury.

ECan had previously suggested a link to the Waitohi property, and correspondence released under the Local Government Official Information and Meetings Act, in June, showed conversations took place over several months in which the landowner undertook to move the silage pits.

Davie said the regional council had “identified action was needed and requested the removal of the pits,” and the cost of doing so had been met by the landowner.

Silage pit locations are required to be identified on Farm Environment Plans, which are auditable, but Davie said the responsibilty to follow the regional plan requirements lies with landowners.

Silage pits of more than 20m3 cannot be located within a community drinking water protection zone.

The size of the pits on the property at Waitohi are not known, but in correspondence between ECan and the landowner from April this year, reference is made to shifting 30m3 of silage a day over several days.