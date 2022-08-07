One year on: Families remember teenage boys killed in horror Timaru crash

A cross was erected at the crash site, near Timaru, where five teenagers were killed one year ago on Sunday.

On the first anniversary of the horror crash which killed five Timaru teenagers, a cross was installed at the site to remember the boys.

Javarney Drummond, 15, Niko Hill, 15, Andrew Goodger, 15, Jack Wallace, 16, and Joseff McCarthy, 16, were killed when the overloaded car they were travelling in hit a power pole at the intersection of Meadows and Seadown roads, in Washdyke, near Timaru, just before 7.30pm on August 7, 2021.

Their names feature on the cross, which was organised by Charntel Hunt-Roberts, mother of Jack Wallace, and installed at the crash site, on Sunday afternoon.

The boys’ families would meet at the crash site from 6.30pm, she said.

“It’s a hard day for all of us, for the kids’ families, friends and relatives – it’s just hard all round,” Hunt-Roberts said on Sunday.

“It’s been a year, it hurts,” she said.

She said it was important the families got together on the anniversary.

“It’s nice to be able to see the boys’ families and reminisce together, to cry if we have to and have a laugh.

“It [the cross] has all five boys’ names on it in their remembrance.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Charntel Hunt-Roberts arranged to have a cross erected at the crash site where her son Jack Wallace, along with four other teenage boys, were killed on August 7, 2021.

Hunt-Robets said she would also visit her son’s grave, and described the day as “very sad’’.

“I’m feeling pretty crappy today [Sunday], it’s pretty emotional.”

Driver and sole survivor, Tyreese Fleming – who was 19 at the time – had held his restricted licence for just three days, and had been drinking at the time of the crash.

In June, he was sentenced to two and a half years in prison on five charges of dangerous driving causing death.