Library usage increases in Timaru as fines replaced with inclusive initiatives

Cath Gilson, the force behind the new ‘Booktok’ section at Timaru District Library

The scrapping of overdue book fines is being viewed as one reason for an increase in people using the Timaru District Library.

“Usage of the library has definitely gone up in the past 12 months, having no overdue fines definitely makes a difference,” Adele Hewlett, Timaru District Library manager, said.

Figures supplied by the Timaru District Council showed people visiting the libraries (physical and virtual) had jumped 108.98% from 232,857 in 2020 to 486,632 in 2021 while issues (physical and digital) had risen 43.71% from 457,293 to 657,199 and new library members are up 29% with 1071 joining in 2020 and 1382 in 2021.

Timaru is one of 35 districts in New Zealand providing fine free borrowing, which Hewlett identified as a successful way of increasing library use and reducing access barriers.

“It’s been lovely seeing people coming back, lots of people can’t afford fines.”

Hewlett said the removal of fines does not remove responsibility, as lost or damaged books do have a replacement cost.

Those living outside of Timaru had to pay an annual subscription fee to use the library, but that was removed July 2022.

“There’s lots of people in the Waimate and Mackenzie district who come to Timaru on a regular basis,” Hewlett explained.

A new section designated to BookTok books has been introduced, which Hewlett says “appeals to a different a demographic again” and makes reading more accessible to the younger age group.

“It’s another way of getting the library out there.”

Booktok is a sub-community on the social media app, TikTok, where predominately young readers discuss, review and recommend books.

Librarian Cath Gilson had the idea after seeing her two teenage daughters engage with literature in this way, and put it forward at the library.

“It gets them [young readers] through the door,” Gilson said.

Now, Gilson is kept busy updating the Booktok list every fortnight, which could be “remarkably difficult” at times, due to the ever-changing nature of the app.

At the moment, Pride and Prejudice by Jane Austen was trending, Gilson said.

“What would work one week, might be off the shelf the next week.”

Another way the library was keeping reading “inclusive to everyone” was through the housebound service, which delivered 1035 items to people who were unable to access the library last year, Hewlett said.

As well as these initiatives that encourage readership, Hewlett said they are constantly working hard to “continue to connect with the community”

Help with using technology was identified as a community need and since launching two years ago, 1380 people have attended Stepping Up digital training programmes.

“A library is a community hub now, yes we have books... but we have to identify what the people in the community want and connect them.”

During the period of vaccine mandates, library staff noticed people needed help acquiring their vaccine passports online, and assisted 4223 individuals to obtain them.

“In the past two years we have certainly moved forward with a lot of initiatives.

“It’s a case of being proactive to the community’s needs.”

As well as borrowing books, library members can also take out humanware tablets, which help those with low vision, and sensory kits which are designed for people living with Autism, Alzeimer’s, or Dementia to improve fine motor skills and provide stress relief – among other things. There are also C-Pen readers that can scan text and read it out loud that are available for borrowing.

“Children can now sit an exam, and they don’t need a reader beside them.”

The children’s library in Timaru is also the first public library in New Zealand to have a Storypod, which children can interact with, playing games and having stories read to them.