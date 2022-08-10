Ōamaru crash victim a 'vivacious and proud mum' and a bride-to-be

Erin Louise Sheehy, 48, of Pukeuri, and Grant Robert Rawson, 51, of Ardgowan, died in the crash on Ardgowan Rd, Ōamaru, on August 2, 2022.

The woman who died in a car crash near Ōamaru was a bride-to-be and a “vivacious and proud mum” to eight children.

Erin Louise Sheehy, known as Erin Ross, 48, of Pukeuri, and 51-year-old Grant Robert Rawson, 51, of Ardgowan, died in the crash on Ardgowan Rd, Ōamaru, on August 2.

Family spokesperson Sinead Gill, a Stuff reporter, described Sheehy as a “vivacious and proud mum” to her children, and being someone who loved making memories and planning parties. Sheehy secretly got engaged to Rawson weeks before the crash.

The family learnt of the engagement after Sheehy’s phone was returned to them.

Sheehy’s children, had heard of a crash in Ōamaru but didn’t want to think the worst, Gill said.

“Her 9, 11 and 16-year-old daughters were left waiting and wondering for hours but not for lack of trying.

“Erin’s 19-year-old daughter contacted emergency services, went to the hospital in person to ask questions and rang everyone she could think of.

“By 10pm, their lives had changed forever.”

Sheehy’s four eldest children, aged between 20 and 29, still relied on her for life and parenting advice, to help babysit, so they could pick up extra shifts at work, and to be the life of any party, Gill said.

“She loved making memories, and always planned parties well in advance. So much so, the kids did not know she had secretly got engaged to Grant weeks before the accident.”

Gill said information on Sheehy’s phone showed she had already picked out a date for the wedding and the bridesmaids, which included her six daughters.

“Now, her children have to make memories without her. The older siblings will raise the youngest girls, along with their own young children.”

A Givealittle page for the family had raised $1095 just after noon on Wednesday.

“Erin would do anything for her kids. Now she isn’t around to help, we want to raise funds so the siblings can spend as much time together as possible and figure out their next steps. Money should be the last thing on their minds.”

Gill said Rawson was a beekeeper, and he and Sheehy were childhood sweethearts who reconnected more than five years ago.