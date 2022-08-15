Christopher Luxon confident but not complacent during Timaru visit

Christopher Luxon was shown around the Temuka Saleyards while on a visit to South Canterbury on Monday.

National Party leader Christopher Luxon is ready to take back the Rangitata electorate, but said he’s anything but complacent about earning back the trust of the community.

During a flying visit to Timaru on Monday – his first since becoming leader of the opposition – Luxon visited the Temuka Saleyards, and addressed high school students on the topic of leadership.

Luxon said the party wants to win the Rangitata electorate back “big time”, and the process for selecting the next candidate is underway.

“Applications actually close this week. So that'll be the first blush of anyone who's got an interest in standing as National Party candidate will do that, and then our vetting process kicks in from there,’’ Luxon said.

“Eventually, there's a process where a final set are selected, and then they've got to enrol the support of the delegates and members of the party, then they get voted on and selected by them.”

Luxon said he believes the selections process is “really good” despite questions being raised about the party’s processes in the wake of the Sam Uffindell affair, and reflects the party’s commitment to “localism and devolution’’.

“I think we'll end up with a great slate of candidates actually for 2023. And this is one seat that we really want to win back big time.”

The previous National Party Rangitata MP, Andrew Falloon, resigned in 2020 after it was alleged he sent sexually explicit photos to more than one young woman.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Christopher Luxon speaks to Temuka Saleyards manager Geoff Taggart on Monday.

Labour MP Jo Luxton won the electorate in the last election with a convincing majority – the first time the seat had changed hands since its creation.

“The reality is the last election was one of our worst results. We actually had Labour win almost every single electorate in this country except for Epsom, so there's a lot of work to do to win back the faith and trust of people.”

Luxon said the visit was part of regular trips he makes around the country, and the talk he gave to some secondary students sprung out of that.

“I try and get out of Wellington and go see, sometimes one, two, even three towns a week.

“Roncalli College very kindly reached out when they knew I was coming and wanted me to talk about leadership – my experience from my past life as well as my current life.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Christopher Luxon addresses media in Timaru during his visit on Monday.

“They were bright and energetic and inspiring, all of them had goals. The world is in good hands with this generation. They care deeply, they care about each other. They’re onto the issues, they understand the issues.”

He said an issue raised with him repeatedly during his visit to South Canterbury was concern about the cost of living.

“We are in an unusual place where inflation is now at a record high – the highest it's been in 32 years. Many older New Zealanders will remember what the late 1970s and early ‘80s felt like with double-digit inflation and double-digit interest rates.’’

Once it “gets its grip into an economy”, inflation can be “really destabilizing, and can cause a lot of suffering for people”, he said.

Supplied/Stuff Roncalli College principal Chris Comeau with Christopher Luxon during a visit to the school on Monday.

He expects the Reserve Bank to take interest rates up again this week, for the fourth month in a row, which will cause mortgage repayments and rent to increase.

“The real challenge people have is inflation is running at 7 ½%, and wages are growing at three, so everyone's going backwards.”

Luxon said while there is a global component to rising prices, he sheets about half the blame to the Government.

“Probably about half of what we're seeing in New Zealand can be attributed to [the war in] Ukraine and rising oil prices and things like that. But the other half of that is actually what we call domestic inflation, and it's things that are completely within the control of this government.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Christopher Luxon speaks to Bruce McDougall at the Temuka Saleyards on Monday.

He points to high government spending and the Reserve Bank printing more money, combined with the constraints on immigration all contributing to the crisis, and highlighted the health system restructuring, the TVNZ – RNZ merger, Three Waters reforms and light rail as unnecessary.

This month’s TVNZ/Kantar Public Poll showed support for Luxon slipping slightly by three points, and the National Party dropping two points on the month before, but National and ACT could still have enough seats to form the next government.