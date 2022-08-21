From Opihi College in Temuka to Princeton University in the US

Sophie Pye, of Temuka, has been attending the Ivy League’s Princeton University in the US for a year and is home to see her family.

A South Canterbury teenager finds studying at an Ivy League university in the US "a bit surreal at times" but is relishing the challenges it brings.

Sophie Pye is back in New Zealand for the first time since she headed off to Princeton in August 2021 and after visiting her family and friends she is excited to head back to the warmer weather.

The 19-year-old spent her first year of high school at Opihi College, Temuka, before boarding at Christchurch’s Rangi Ruru Girls’ School, starting in 2016.

She started her tertiary education at Otago University but admits she realised “business isn't for me” during the first semester and wanted to do more and felt sure that studying abroad was the direction she wanted to go.

READ MORE:

* How I write: Poet and performer Jordan Hamel

* Timaru poet Jordan Hamel takes out Fulbright

* Malia Obama and Tiffany Trump are starting uni. What's that going to be like?

* Nelson teen off to Princeton University



“It is a great brand-new experience, it is challenging, but it is really amazing... and it is a bit surreal sometimes, and an example of that is outside my dorm room is a plaque for Albert Einstein because he walked down that spot when he was walking to the classes he taught.

“It is hard not to be amazed.”

Pye, who was the head of school in her final year, applied to most of the Ivy League, which consists of a group of high-rated colleges and universities in northeastern US, and received placements at Princeton, Harvard, University of Southern Carolina, University of North Carolina, and Chapel Hill.

“It was really hard to weigh up the options of each school, but I chose Princeton because the qualification would be better long term, and I wanted to be on the East Coast."

Supplied Sophie Pye visiting Times Square on a trip to New York with friend Zoe Scheske.

Pye said her high school years were busy with activities, where she was on the Environment Canterbury Youth Council, Young Farmers, and completed her Duke of Edinburgh Award, as well as various sports and achieving excellence endorsements in NCEA.

She is now about to start her second year of a bachelor's degree in liberal arts in international and public affairs, environmental studies, and global health policy.

“With a liberal arts degree it is very diverse and broad and covers things from economics and history, and then after you have finished your second year you can choose your specialty."

Supplied The view from Sophie Pye’s dorm room at Princeton University.

She isn’t 100 per cent sure on what she wants to do after completing the four-year degree, but her visa allows work for a year in the US, so she hopes to stay there with an eye on New York.

At Princeton, as part of the degree, a thesis is required and Pye plans writing hers on food security, looking at the United Nations food economics.

She has been working on establishing a nonprofit organisation alongside her sister which was inspired by her internship in Uganda through the Agro-Tourism Association where she got to see how farms in Africa work and the problems they face.

Supplied The Administration Block at Princeton University.

The ethos of Pye's nonprofit organisation is to pair a New Zealand farmer and a Ugandan farmer so they can be mentored as she could see, when she was in Uganda, that a lot of practices utilised in New Zealand would help.

“Yes, a bit of the problem for Ugandan farmers is they need money, but it isn’t just about the money, there they have a big problem with pest infestation, and some things we do here that would help them a lot,” she said.