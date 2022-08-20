A South Canterbury man's firefighting efforts in Greece

From a farm in Geraldine to bush fires in Australia, South Canterbury man Simon Pemberton now waits oncall in an airfield in Greece to get airborne to fight wildfires. Yashas Srinivasa reports.

From daylight to dark, Simon Pemberton’s days in Greece include waiting 20 metres from a plane waiting for a call which will mean he, and the team, have about 20 minutes to get airborne.

Born and raised on a farm in Geraldine, 50-year-old Pemberton, is now based in Nea Anchialos, Greece, and is on the annual firefighting effort alongside several Australian and New Zealand-born pilots and engineers.

A fixed wing agricultural pilot, predominantly working in Australia spraying winter crops such as wheat, canola and chickpeas and summer crops such as cotton and rice, a business deal between the private company he works for, operating a fleet of aircraft specialising in aerial firefighting, and one of Europe's largest firefighting companies, saw him go halfway around the world.

“I did most of my flight training at the South Canterbury Aero Club, and ground school at Nelson Aviation College in Motueka,” Pemberton said.

The aircraft are operated off Almiros, a Hellenic Airforce base with a very active fleet of F-16 jets because of Greece and Turkey’s “constant niggle’’.

“We’ve been here in Greece since mid-May, and the contract ends mid-September. We have three Airtractor AT802 Fireboss aircraft that ferried up from Australia in early May.

Simon Pemberton/Supplied An aerial photo taken by Simon Pemberton of the town of Nea Anchialos, Pagasetic Gulf, Aegean coast of Greece.

“We are basically on standby from daylight to dark, with a contractual requirement to be airborne within 20 minutes of a call.’’

He said, the majority of the time, the crew sits within 20m of the planes, in air-conditioned huts.

“ When fire conditions are considered serious enough, we are sent on a patrol to actively look for fire or be in the vicinity if one is reported.”

Arson is unfortunately a common cause of fire, and lightning strike, he said.

“However, we are regularly called to an active fire. The current temperatures are usually in the low to mid-30s, but when they increase beyond that and humidity drops and add a bit of wind, it’s all go.

“We recently spent six days on a fire on Lesbos Island which eventually burned more than 3000 hectares and destroyed several buildings and houses and burned right to the coast requiring evacuation of several towns.”

Every fire was different, and the timing of getting it put out is very important, he said.

Simon Pemberton/Supplied A farming village threatened by fire. An aerial photo taken by Geraldine-man Simon Pemberton from his aircraft in Greece.

“Just yesterday [August 9, NZT] three of us put out a fire early in the morning that probably covered an area of 20-30 hectares. Due to difficult terrain ground crews had not been able to get around perimeter to ‘black out’ hot spots, so by lunchtime it was back on again.

“By the time we finished at dark last night, that fire covered an area of probably 500ha, involved hundreds of ground crews, nine fixed wing aircraft and three heavy helicopters.

“Two small villages were in the path of the fire, fortunately the wind speed remained relatively low and as of this morning things remain under control.”

It’s the guys on the ground that do the hard work properly putting a fire out, he said.

The aircraft Pemberton flies are called Airtractors, from the Airtractor family of agricultural aircraft built in the United States.

The model he flies is the AT 802 Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT), fitted to amphibious floats and modified to scoop water from lakes and oceans. It has a capacity of 3000 litres, and can fill in 15-20 seconds while scooping.

“With a suitable water source nearby we can deliver up to 10 loads an hour to a fire.

Simon Pemberton/Supplied Simon Pemberton said they typically fly for three-and-a-half hours before refuelling.

“Typically we fly for three-and-a-half hours before refuelling. It’s a pretty busy workplace sometimes.’’

Pemberton is in Greece on a NATO contract as part of the organisation’s Support and Procurement Agency (NSPA).

The NSPA has deployed 40 aircraft to assist Greece with their wildfires in 2022.

This includes nine heavy lift helicopters, 20 medium helicopters, 11 fixed wing SEAT’s (Pemberton), along with the Hellenic Airforce fleet of firefighting aircraft.

Pemberton tries to keep scary moments as a firefighting pilot career to a minimum there was a moment during the 2019/2020 bushfire season in Australia where, while not a dangerous situation, he realised just how insignificant he was against the might of nature when he was flying and there was a wall of smoke going up to 30,000 feet for as far as he could see.

A proud moment was on a recent fire on the island of Lesbos, where little churches were dotted everywhere throughout the hills.

“Dozens of them, and between the group of us we were all pretty stoked that we didn’t allow any of them to burn.

“That definitely makes you feel you are making a difference as you fly past a little white church with a terracotta roof, and it’s burnt to within five metres and survived.”

Supplied The AT 802 Single Engine Air Tanker (SEAT), fitted to amphibious floats and modified to scoop water from lakes and oceans. It has a capacity of 3000 litres, and can fill in 15-20 seconds while scooping.

Pemberton had never been to Greece before so was not quite sure what to expect.

“It’s surprisingly mountainous, with very concentrated farming in the fertile valleys and flats.

“It’s approximately 132,000 square km, which makes it slightly smaller than the South Island. The highest peak is Mt Olympus at 9573 ft, which had snow on it when we flew past a couple of weeks ago.

“There is mainland Greece and of course many thousands of islands. Population of 10.3 million, about half of which lives in Athens.”

He said Greek people are “amazing, huge fans of New Zealand and Australian people” due to the Anzac efforts during World War II amongst other things.

“Extremely friendly and [they] love coffee. I think the place runs on the stuff.”

Because of Covid-19 travel restrictions the past two years, working in Australia, Pemberton said he has spent an “incredible amount of time” away from home, his wife and family.

“When asked if I would like to go to Greece for four months, I said ‘only if my wife can come’ which was met with an enthusiastic ‘yes’ from everyone.

“Anna is here for the whole contract period and has been enthusiastically visiting less travelled parts of Europe.”

Supplied Airtractor AT 802 Fireboss planes in action in Greece.

Pemberton attended Geraldine Primary School, Waihi School at Winchester and secondary school at St Andrew’s College in Christchurch.

He has lived in Australia for more than 20 years, and continues to work in Australia as a contract agricultural/firefighting pilot.

Firefighting uses the same aircraft used to spray crops, and is something many agricultural pilots do in Australia.

Pemberton grew up with planes around him.

Family friends using his father’s paddocks as airstrips for trips into town was some inspiration for Pemberton to learn how to fly.

“At that time in the late ‘70’s and early ‘80s, NZ had a very active aerial topdressing industry, and it was a reasonably common sight to see a Fletcher spreading superphosphate on the hill country around home. That got me pretty interested in agricultural aviation.

“I started to fly when I was 19, and by the time I had a commercial licence in my hand, the NZ topdressing industry was in a pretty sad state.

“I had no interest in going down the airline route, so I ended up going to Australia for the active agricultural aviation scene over there.”

Simon Pemberton/Supplied Some aviation assets at Mytilene airport, Lesbos Island. Three Fireboss SEAT’s, two Canadair CL 415s. Also working here were two Mil 8 helicopters and two PZL Dromader aircraft.

After 20 years of agriculture flying in Australia, Pemberton has seen the highs and lows of an industry that is reliant on weather.

“Australia’s crippling droughts and flooding rains make it an industry that requires resilience.

“Over the years, many agricultural aviation operators have supplied aircraft to support firefighting operations and this has grown into an industry in its own right.

“I am still essentially an agricultural pilot, but have certainly become more involved in aerial firefighting over the last few years.”

He moved back to New Zealand in 2017, but still travels back to Australia for contract work.

“During 20/21 I was in Australia for seven and a half months, and again in 21/22 I ended up there for nine months. Luckily we were very busy, I enjoy my work and most importantly I have a very understanding wife.

“Aerial firefighting for me is a natural progression. The skills required in ag aviation are ideally suited to aerial firefighting.

“Then stepping it up learning to fly a float plane and scooping water on the fly is next level. Sometimes you wonder why we get paid to have this much fun.

“Additionally, on fires, we are usually in close proximity with other aircraft, in unknown areas often in poor visibility. Having good situational awareness is very important.”

Simon Pemberton/Supplied Simon Pemberton’s view from inside the Fireboss plane.

However, aerial firefighting is not all about getting in and dropping water on fires, he said.

“Ninety percent of it is waiting, and that’s actually the hard part. Making sure to keep yourself and your mind occupied while being ready to be airborne in 20 minutes can be challenging.

“Having a good team around you is incredibly important, which I have been very fortunate with. And good wi-fi. Netflix gets a bit of run.”

Pemberton and the other aerial firefighter work 13 days out of 14 in Greece.

The NSPA is NATO’s main services provider, delivering a broad spectrum of integrated capabilities for the Alliance, its member nations and partners.

The NSPA is supporting the Hellenic Fire Brigade during wildfire season for the 11th consecutive year.

“Upon the request of the Greek authorities, NSPA has deployed a record number of aircraft to 20 different strategic locations within Greek territory,” an article by NSPA on its website says.

Simon Pemberton/Supplied A view of the planes from the cabin where Simon Pemberton waits for a call to get airborne in Greece.

It says a total of 40 aircraft, including 29 firefighting helicopters (nine Heavy Lift and 20 medium lift) and, for the first time, 11 firefighting planes will remain available during daily operations, actively supporting the firefighters on the ground with a high fire extinguishing capacity.

NSPA has been supporting the Hellenic Fire Brigade with substantial aerial support since 2011.