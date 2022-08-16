Median barrier idea in safety upgrade for dangerous stretch of SH1 south of Timaru

Overtaking like this will become a thing of the past if an idea for an 11.6km-long median barrier on State Highway 1 from Timaru to St Andrews goes ahead.

An 11.9-kilometre long median barrier is a major safety improvement idea being considered for an upgrade of the crash prone Timaru to St Andrews section of State Highway 1

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency invited consultants’ in early August to advise their interests in the work on the Government’s Electronic Tenders Service (Gets) with aspects including 5.3km side barrier protection, a number of right turn bays, jug handle turnarounds and roundabouts.

Waka Kotahi says it is seeking to procure a supplier for the delivery of professional services associated with the pre-implementation phase (including detailed design and designation, consenting and statutory approvals) building on the work carried out during feasibility investigations.

The SH1 Timaru to St Andrews project will be between Beaconsfield Rd and Lyall Rd, covering 12.6km and is believed to be part of the $30 million dedicated to improving the highway’s safety announced in September 2021 as part of the National Land Transport Programme.

The stretch of highway has long been considered dangerous and crash prone with Waka Kotahi’s notice saying “the project objective is to improve road safety on this section through the installation of median and side barriers and will require areas of pavement widening and construction of various turning facilities throughout the corridor section".

“The feasibility phase (carried out by the Speed and Infrastructure Programme – SIP – consortia) has indicated the project elements are likely to include the installation of approximately 11.9km median barrier, 0.6km wide centreline, 5.3km side barrier protection supported by the construction of a number of right turn bays, jug handle turnarounds and roundabouts along the route.”

Monique Ford/Stuff Could a median barrier idea for State Highway 1 south of Timaru look like this example on the Centennial Highway north of Wellington? (File photo)

South Canterbury road safety co-ordinator Daniel Naude in 2021 said that every upgrade to a road comes with safety in mind, but driver behaviour is also an important factor to consider.

“When they [NZTA] upgrade a road they always consider safety as well, but it also depends on the behaviour of a driver on those roads as well,” Naude said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The State Highway 1 intersection with Beaconsfield Rd is the northern starting point of a planned safety upgrade heading south to St Andrews.

“They can make the road as safe as they can, but poor driver decisions will always lead to a crash.”

One key area is near the township of Pareora, where there have been several major crashes over the past few years including fatal crashes in 2018, and 2017 and resulted in a now former resident gathering 4000 signatures in petition calling for improved road layout and lower speed limits through the area.

Other crashes include a milk tanker crashing off near the intersections with Bristol and Craigie roads on August 21, 2021 and three vehicles involved in collision at the intersection with Pareora River Road on September 9, 2021.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff This milk tanker rolled when it crashed off State Highway 1 out of Timaru in August 2021.

A spokesperson for Silver Ferns Farms, which has a processing plant in Pareora that employs around 800 people at peak production times, said in 2021 the proposed upgrade was positive news.

“With staff, contractors and our operations being constant users of the road any investment in upgrades to improve safety are welcome, and we support the announced investment,” the spokesperson said.

The registrations of interest from consultants closed on August 12. Waka Kotahi has been approached for comment.