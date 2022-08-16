Prison staff in full protection gear for man's video appearance in Timaru court

A defendant appearing in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday via an audiovisual link was guarded by prison officers in full protective gear. (File photo)

Full protective uniforms were worn by Christchurch Prison staff as they guarded Jared Allan Knight through an audiovisual link (AVL) appearance in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

Knight, of Christchurch, initially sat head bowed in silence almost surrounded by up to four prison staff in the AVL room, all wearing helmets, face guards, balaclavas and arm guards, as he appeared before Judge Kevin Phillips.

The 23-year-old did not answer Judge Phillips’ numerous questions to confirm his identity with one of the prison officers having to confirm Knight’s identity.

Judge Phillips said Knight faced one charge of entering a shed off State Highway 1 on the southern edge of Timaru on May 12, 2022, without authority with intent to commit an imprisonable offence.

There was no response from Knight about not having a lawyer but when Judge Phillips said he would have to enter a not guilty plea, the defendant yelled “Note for that record” twice.

“Are you Jared Allan Knight?” Judge Phillips asked again, and again received no response.

“The defendant will not respond,” Judge Phillips noted.

However, when Judge Phillips referred to the defendant as “Mr Knight”, there was a second outburst.

“My uncle is Mr Knight, my father is Mr Knight. If I were to plead as Mr Knight that would be fraud would it not?”

Knight (the defendant) repeated the claim before going quiet again with Judge Phillips then entering the not guilty plea and remanding him in custody to appear again via AVL for a case review hearing on September 27.

No reason was offered to the court why prison staff were dressed that way. AVL court appearances normally only involve the defendant in the room.