Unlawful hunting near Mt Cook Station costs Christchurch man $2000

A Christchurch man was told his unlawful hunting on Mt Cook Station showed “wanton disregard for safety” when he was sentenced in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

Caleb Hansen’s illegal hunting “pot shots” that killed two deer on Mt Cook Station cost him $2000 when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday.

The 42-year-old self-employed contractor, of Christchurch, admitted a charge of unlawful hunting under the Wild Animal Control Act on the station on the north-eastern shores of Lake Pukaki on June 4, 2022, when he appeared before Judge Kevin Phillips.

Police prosecutor Steve Burgess said Mt Cook Station was private farmland and there were signs on the gate saying that. The owner was also not known to the defendant.

Burgess said the defendant was an occupant of a vehicle towing a trailer registered to the defendant on Braemar Rd which adjoins Mt Cook Station where the offending occurred.

When approached by police, Hansen had said he was in the area looking for accommodation and staying in a nearby hut.

Hansen’s lawyer John Black said his client’s firearms licence had since been revoked and described the offending as “very opportunistic” in a “very remote area”.

Judge Phillips said “I know where it is”.

“It is the type of place where there could be all types of people around. It is not the Sahara.”

Black said Hansen and a friend had been heading to a Department of Conservation reserve when they saw the deer.

“It was just one of those spur of the moment things. He is very regretful.”

“The maximum sentence for this offence is two years jail and a $100,000 fine,” Judge Phillips said.

“It is looked upon and considered to be serious offending.

“You took the opportunity on a road joining Mt Cook Station to use a high-powered rifle to shoot a deer 80 metres over a fence and then go over the fence onto the farm to gut and strip the animal and leave the carcase behind.

“You then shot a second deer 120 metres away and again gutted and stripped the animal.

“It is a wanton disregard of safety in my view in discharging the firearm in the way you did here.

“The penalties ... has to have some deterrent aspect to deter you from you doing this and other people in pulling a firearm out while you drove along the road leading to a high country farm property and the taking of pot shots at animals from a public road as they may appear.”

Judge Phillips also said the high country station owner has regular problems of people shooting on his property without permission.

The landowner considered the act dangerous and was worried about someone getting hurt and had installed security cameras on the gate as a deterrent.

In fining Hansen $2000, and ordering him to pay $150 court costs, Judge Phillips also ordered $750 of the fine be paid to the landowner.