Burglary at Timaru rest home site thwarted by 77-year-old resident

A burglary at a rental cottage on the grounds of a Timaru rest home was thwarted by a 77-year-old resident who chased the offender away.

Senior Sergeant Dylan Murray, of Timaru, said the burglary on the grounds of Margaret Wilson Home on Seddon St was reported to police at 4.30am, on Wednesday, when a male resident was awoken by the offender who was inside his cottage.

Murray said no items were stolen, and the offender ran off when he was challenged by the resident. Inquiries into the incident are ongoing.

Presbyterian Support South Canterbury owns Margaret Wilson Home, and its chief executive Carolyn Cooper confirmed the burglary happened at a rental cottage on rest home site and not in the rest home.

She said the 77-year-old man was unharmed in the incident.