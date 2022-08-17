Burglary at Timaru rest home thwarted by 77-year-old resident

Senior Sergeant Dylan Murray, of Timaru, said the burglary at Margaret Wilson Home was reported to police at 4.30am. (File photo)

A burglary at a Timaru rest home was thwarted by a resident who chased the offender away.

Senior Sergeant Dylan Murray, of Timaru, said the burglary at Margaret Wilson Home on Seddon St was reported to police at 4.30am, when a 77-year-old resident was awoken by the offender who was inside their cottage.

Murray said no items were stolen, and the offender ran off when he was challenged by the resident.

Inquiries into the incident are ongoing and Margaret Wilson Home has been approached for comment.