Arrested Southland shearer ordered to stay out of Waimate District

Allan Maclean made no plea to seven charges when he appeared in the Timaru District Court on Tuesday. (File photo)

A 30-year-old man arrested in Ashburton after incidents south of Timaru was ordered to stay out of the Waimate District when he appeared in court on Tuesday

Allan Rawiri Maclean, a shearer, of Lumsden, made no plea to seven charges when he appeared before Judge Kevin Phillips in the Timaru District Court, with three offences alleged to have occurred in the St Andrews area and four in Ashburton, all on Sunday.

In the St Andrews area, Maclean is charged with threatening to intimidate a woman through injury, driving with a sustained loss of traction and unlawfully interfering with a motor vehicle.

Charges related to Ashburton are drink-driving for the third or subsequent time, blowing 827mcg, resisting a police officer, dangerous driving and failing to stop for police.

Judge Phillips remanded Maclean on bail to a Timaru address to appear again on August 30. Bail conditions include not going to Waimate, no driving, reporting to police on Wednesdays between 9am and 4pm and no contact in any form with the victim.