Roadworks for major Timaru retail development still in design phase

A signalised intersection upgrade is planned at SH1 Evans St at Grants Rd (pictured) where the entry point and roadway into the new Showgrounds Hill development will also be formed. Picture taken August 18, 2022.

Road works which have to be completed on State Highway 1 before the Showgrounds Hill retail complex, in Timaru, can open are still parked in the design phase.

The complex, which was originally touted to open stage one in July 2022, has been hit by weather and Covid-related delays since work began to prepare the site in early 2021.

While construction of the stage one buildings, dominated by a Countdown supermarket and a Bunnings Warehouse, is progressing well, work on the development of SH1 at the Grants Rd intersection is yet to commence.

The resource consent, issued in December 2020, says “prior to the opening of stage one of the development the intersection of Grants Rd and SH1 (Evans St) shall be constructed and operational”.

The work includes the construction of an access road to the complex opposite the Grants Rd intersection, and the installation of traffic lights on each corner along with electrical connections to the site.

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency senior network manager for Mid-South Canterbury, Andrew Croft, told The Timaru Herald on July 22 they were in the final stages of reviewing the proposed design for the work which would be undertaken by the site developer, Redwood Group.

Almost a month later, Croft said on Thursday the developer is still designing and making changes which Waka Kotahi has requested, so there is no approved design at this stage.

“The requirement in the resource consents for Showgrounds Hill is that the intersection works are completed and operational prior to the opening of Stage 1 of the development,” Croft said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Alpine Energy could not provide a firm date as to when the work to power the development is expected to be completed. Picture taken July 25, 2022.

Alpine Energy, which is undertaking a three-month project to instal underground power cables necessary for the development, has also revealed the completion of their work is dependent on the development of the intersection.

Communications manager for Alpine Energy, Michelle Agnew, could not provide a firm date as to when the work is expected to be completed and said the final connection will depend on the development of the intersection.

Agnew said the cable work would coincide with the roadworks, and confirmed they are still in the design phase and yet to be approved by Waka Kotahi.

“....the installation of the power cables from Grants Rd, across State Highway 1, into the Showgrounds, is planned to occur with the development of the roadworks into the site.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alpine Energy said three months will be enough to complete their work supplying enough power for all of Showgrounds Hill. Photo taken June 22, 2022.

“Progress of this section is being managed by the developer, taking into account NZTA requirements.”

Alpine Energy said three months will be enough to complete their work supplying enough power for all of Showgrounds Hill.

“However, the final connection into the development is dependent on the development of the intersection and, as such, the project completion date will be extended as required to coordinate this work.”

Agnew said the project commenced on July 11 during the first week of the school holidays, on Grants Rd, to minimise disruption to Grantlea Downs School.

“A community engagement project was run with the school, highlighting keeping safe around our works,” Agnew said.

“We completed a 160-metre section in front of the school during the holiday. We then completed the remaining 240m section within Grants Rd ending near State Highway 1.”

Redwood Group/Supplied An artist’s impression from 2021 of how stage one of the Showgrounds development will look when completed.

A Countdown spokesperson confirmed on Tuesday “construction is going well, and we’re still expecting to open our new Countdown Timaru North store in late November.”.

“We’ll be able to confirm an exact date closer to the time.”

Bunnings New Zealand director Ben Camire has previously said they are expecting their business will be able to open mid-2023.

“The store’s steel structure is now complete to make way for construction of the roof and store exterior, with concrete floor pours also currently underway.

“We anticipate store opening in mid-2023,” Camire said.

Redwood Group spokesperson Paul Hudson and chairman Tony Gapes have been approached for comment.