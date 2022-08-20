One-of-a-kind raptor experience could add to Timaru's tourism profile

The NZ Raptor Trust is giving people the chance to handle native hawks.

Another tourist attraction may be taking off in Timaru, as the New Zealand Raptor Trust prepares to launch an experience which has already drawn international business with a group from the United States already booked in.

New Zealand Raptor Trust spokesperson Ron Lindsay said he is “really excited” about the project, and 100 people had been through the programme’s pilot, which aims to to help the education and advocacy section of the trust grow.

It is also hoped the experience will become an attraction for tourists to Timaru.

The New Zealand Raptor Trust was formed in 2016, with Lindsay one of the founding members. The trust takes in birds which are sick or injured, with the intention of rehabilitating them back to full health.

Lindsay said, as part of the experience, people will be taken through a 30 to 40 minute presentation where they will learn about the birds.

“It will give people a bigger appreciation for the animal,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Isaiah Mclintock, 11, get a first-hand experience with hawk, Waihao, on his glove, watched on by Ron Lindsay of the New Zealand Raptor Trust.

“And the money from the experience will go back into the trust to have someone work full-time for the education and advocacy.”

He understood Timaru is the only place in New Zealand where this sort of experience was offered, and said the pilot programme gained a lot of good feedback.

“We have had about 100 people through the pilot,” Lindsay said.

“We initially put up an ad up on Facebook to get started on the pilot and the initial interest was bigger than I expected.”

Lindsay said those through the pilot had been aged from 5 to 80, and some were not keen to have a bird on their arm but were happy to watch.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Zebedee was an owl rescued from the side of the road and now has only one eye.

Those who take on the experience, will get up close to birds that have been found sick or severely injured and have been rehabilitated by the trust.

On of those birds is owl Zebedee who was found on the side of the road and called in by a member of the public.

The trust is unsure whether Zebedee is male or female, and was found to be dehydrated, covered in blowflies and a mouthful of maggots.

People will also get to hold hawks, Waihao and Tom.

Waihao was found on the Waihao bridge north of Morven and Tom the harrier hawk/kāhu has been in the care of the trust since she was a chick and has featured on television.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Kilian Frank holding Waihao as part of the Timaru Raptor Experience pilot programme.

Lindsay said he works closely with Tom the hawk as she is one of the main advocacy birds for the trust, travelling with him to schools and other educational events.

There are a lot of future projects in the pipeline, with the trust now looking at the “longer term” and “bigger picture” projects which will help make the experience a tourist drawcard and to look further into the conservation side of things, Lindsay said.

Prices for the experience start at $50 for two people.