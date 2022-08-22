More artistic opportunities on Timaru's main street

Timaru’s Dead2b owner Claudia Heutra and artist Hayden Timmings at the retail store’s exhibition opening last week.

More creative spaces are filling up in Timaru’s main street with the recently relocated Dead2b hosting monthly art exhibitions.

Timaru artist, Hayden Timmings is the first one up, opening his first exhibition on Thursday.

The 25-year-old was excited more spaces were opening around Timaru because it showed other young artists that “you don’t have to make and then not sell it”.

“I’m excited about that, having more stuff pop up in Timaru and especially getting young people into it, which needs to happen because then people see there’s a place for it.

READ MORE:

* The Timaru Report: Art and theatre thriving in the district but musicians find it tough

* Te Hīkoi Toi: Retail art therapy in the Cuba Quarter

* Artarama getting 'better and better every year'



“It’s great to see, whatever you’ve got, just show it.’’

Timmings, who completed a Diploma in Digital Media and Design at Ara in 2019, said his path to creating wasn’t the smoothest.

“I actually failed [art] in high school, it’s kind of funny because I’ve got a diploma now and doing this stuff.”

Timmings believes art-centred events are instrumental in bringing more artists out into the open, especially because when he was younger, Timaru’s creative community didn’t have as much visibility.

“I thought there wasn’t many artists, but there’s actually a lot of young artists in Timaru, they’re kind of a bit shy to get out.

Lauren Pattemore/Stuff Hayden Timmings with his work on display in his first exhibition.

“We need to do this stuff, so they can get out.”

Timmings is keen for the creative community to grow in his hometown and was one of the main instigator’s for art auctions held at Hector Black’s, along with owner Tim Black.

“We started throwing around the idea of having an art auction and then that kind of came to be, and it’s an annual thing now.”

Dead2b owner Claudia Huerta said hosting art exhibitions is “something I’ve wanted to do for a long time”.

Huerta worked as a front of house co-ordinator at the Rotorua Museum, after moving from Chile in 2001, and described that as “the most amazing time of my life”.

“... there I learned about art and how important it is to have art around us.

“Art is something that’s special, it’s a way to communicate ideas.’’

Huerta has since travelled around most of New Zealand and now refers to herself as “Chi-wi” - part Chilean and part Kiwi.

“Everywhere I go in New Zealand, I have to stop in an art gallery or museum.

Lauren Pattemore/Stuff Dead2b owner, Claudia Huerta wants to give local artists the space to express themselves

“It’s just an amazing country, the freedom, the purity of the air and just how relaxed it is.’’

Huerta has used the retail and people skills she learned at the museum to create her own space since moving to Timaru four-and-a-half years ago.

“When I moved here, and I settled here, I thought it would be lovely to do something here.

“I wanted to embrace all those artists and designers around Timaru and South Canterbury ... and give them the opportunity to express themselves and show the people around here how good they are.

“I’m a very open-minded person and I like to embrace different ideas.

“There’s so many talented people around here, and it is lovely to give them this space.’’

She plans exhibitions to be one-month long and has a few artists lined up for future shows, all of which are “very different, but very talented”. This includes her 11-year-old son and painter, Renzo.

Venture Timaru operations manager Di Hay said it was great seeing new spaces in the main street because it will “help to add to the vibrancy of the area”.

She believed there was potentially even more spaces available.

“One option that has been talked about lately is pop-up shops in some of the vacant spaces in the CBD. Artists can always talk to landlords about accessing space for limited periods of time, or join collaboratively with other artists to share a pop-up space.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Venture Timaru operations manager Di Hay said it was great seeing new spaces in the main street, adding to “the vibrancy of the area’’.

“Landlords are generally pretty willing to be adaptable to get their vacant spaces used, so it’s just about having a conversation.”

Dead2b joins the Creative Arts Collective’s Gallery 329 on Stafford St as a space that exhibits South Canterbury artists.

Creative Arts Collective director, Lynley Simmons said it was positive to see more spaces after Gallery 329 opened last year.

“I’m all for it. I think it’s important we support our local artists, it encourages them to keep going.’’

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Creative Arts Collective director Lynley Simmons is all for more exhibitions in central Timaru.

There are 25 artists in the collective, who all contribute to the running costs of having the space in exchange for hanging their art. Simmons believes this was the right way to do it.

“It means you can have a gallery, you can exhibit your work and people can come in and see you work too.

“It’s an outlet for people, when you’re an artist or craftsperson, there’s a limit to what you can do if there’s no outlet, you can lose heart.

“We’re trying to provide a space for people to get their work out there.’’

Simmons also believes that having spaces like these can create a domino effect within the community.

“If people see a good variety of art, it can encourage them to get going.’’

It had been more quiet this year with the pandemic and the increased cost of living, but the collective was “looking forward to the cruise ships”.