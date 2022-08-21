Drink drivers keep police busy in Timaru

Five drivers tested well over the legal limit between late Friday night and 7pm on Saturday. (File photo)

Five drink drivers were caught by police in Timaru in less than 24 hours with breath alcohol readings two and three times over the limit.

The alcohol limit for drivers aged 20 years and over is 250 micrograms (mcg) of alcohol per litre of breath, for under 20 years, the alcohol limit is zero.

A man was stopped on Dunkirk St at 9.43pm Friday, and when breath tested, blew 683 mcg of alcohol per litre of breath.

A 17-year-old was stopped on Selwyn St just before 1am on Saturday, and blew 739 mcg of alcohol.

A 56-year-old woman was stopped around the same time on Wilson St. She blew 754 mcg.

A 20-year-old Dunedin woman was stopped on Gray Rd on Saturday, and blew 746 mcg.

A 31-year-old man was stopped on Mahoneys Hill Rd at 6.40pm on Saturday with a breath alcohol level of 590 mcg.