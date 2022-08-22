Upgrade of Timaru's Civil Defence sirens continues

A major upgrade and replacement of the civil defence warning system means Timaru has one of the best systems worldwide.

Work on the replacement of Civil Defence sirens across the Timaru District is continuing with five of 11 new sirens now in place.

The project, which will see new sirens installed and handsets and bases replaced, has costs for 2022-23 listed at $425,984 in the Timaru District Council's annual plan.

“Our sirens have been undergoing a bit of a change in line with a national standard,” the council's emergency management advisor Lamorna Cooper said.

“A lot of sirens that we would traditionally have used we no longer use because they don't meet the national and international standards for sirens.

“We currently have five new sirens. We are looking at introducing another six new sirens to replace the older ones.”

Cooper said the new sirens have an important voiceover message ability and “that's either for a test or for an actual evacuation, plus they have an audio sound, so theycan be heard a lot further by a lot more people”.

“Our system is state of the art.

“It is the newest type of siren in use internationally, and they are not only up to the national standard, but they meet international standards as well.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The new Timaru District Civil Defence siren at Flemington St, Washdyke.

Cooper said the system is tested monthly.

“... at the moment we do it audially, so basically we remotely activate the sirens, and we then know if they can actually be heard.”

Cooper said the system can also be activated independently by one the vulnerable communities in places like Rangitata, Waipopo or Milford Lagoon areas if they identify an emergency issue.

“They can also use our VHF radio system to keep us in the loop and tell us what's happening.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff The Timaru District Civil Defence siren on North St, Timaru, which was installed in May 2021.

New sirens installed recently in Washdyke and central Timaru are part of Pass (public alerting siren system).

The new sirens sit atop poles about 15-metres high and are capable of broadcasting at least 1.2 kilometres at 70 decibels using five 400 watt speakers.