Refreshed and restrengthened Tongan church in Timaru reopened

Timaru's Tongan church on Otipua Road was blessed to mark the completion of earthquake strengthening and alterations.

Timaru's Tukupā Ma’a Kalaisi (Free Wesleyan Church) reopened to its congregation at the weekend with a dedication, dignitaries, and a celebration to follow.

In 2020, the Otipua Rd church was granted $500,000 from the Government’s $10 million Covid-19 response and recovery plan for regional Pasifika churches as part of the Provincial Growth Fund.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Minister for Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio, centre, was among those who attended a blessing held to celebrate the completion of alterations at Tukupā Ma’a Kalaisi (Free Wesleyan Church) on Saturday.

Free Wesleyan Church Hou’eiki (leader) Sina Latu, who project managed the work, said the congregation had worshipped in the hall and via video conferencing for four months while the renovations were underway.

She said the dedication, held on Saturday, was well attended by members of the Tongan community from across the South Island, as well as the Minister of Pacific Peoples Aupito William Sio, electorate MP Jo Luxton, Timaru mayor Nigel Bowen, representatives of the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment, and church leaders from Auckland.

Latu, said they had to alter plans early on after it was discovered the church building had not passed the earthquake assessment, and would require strengthening.

“We wanted to renovate the church and the hall with heating, a new kitchen and some other work around the hall, but in the end a lot of the money went into the strengthening of the church.”

She said alterations to the church included new fire alarms, new wiring, heating, lighting, paint and carpet.

Latu said while the new heating in the church was very welcome, they are still faced with finding funding to heat the hall.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Free Wesleyan Church of Tonga Timaru branch Hou’eiki Sina Latu, with the Reverend Pailoni Talia and Pauline-Jean Luyten, president of the Tongan Society South Canterbury.

“We use the hall for a lot of our activities."

Latu said she took advantage of the opportunity to put that to both the minister and the mayor.

“Our church hall is not done yet – that’s where we do most of our activities, and it’s so freezing cold – we need sure it’s up to standard and comfortable for our fanau (children).”

Latu said project managing the renovations was a huge job.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Members of the Tongan community came from Dunedin, Oamaru and Christchurch to take part in the events.

“It was my first time ever doing it... and in the middle of Covid.”

She said supply chain issues and Covid-19 related delays meant they had to be flexible with their plans

“We had working bees on the weekend, which allowed for learning between cultures and saved on some costs.”

Latu said following the blessing at the church, there was a celebration held at the Celtic Hall, with dancing, speeches and a meal.

The Free Wesleyan Church, which is the largest Christian denomination in Tonga. The Timaru parish bought the former St Peter's Anglican Church building and its accompanying hall in 2019.