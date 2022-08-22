Good numbers for Timaru badminton tournament
A tournament organised to bring more people into the game, had a strong showing in Timaru.
The third South Island Badminton Tournament, organised by the Aorangi Badminton Social Club, was held at the Southern Trust Events Centre on Saturday, with teams from throughout the South Island taking part.
Aorangi Badminton Social Club member Jino Thomas, who organised the event, said 28 teams competed in the tournament, up from the 18 teams who competed at the first tournament three years ago.
Nine teams came from Christchurch, while others travelled from Oamaru and Ashburton, Thomas said.
He was pleased to see the increased number of teams in this year's event, which he hopes might lead to greater participation in the sport.
Teams were devided into three categories – elite, gold and women’s.
The teams also included a six-team women’s category.
The Aorangi Badminton Social Club has been running for about five years with the club’s Friday evening social games, held at the Washdyke Community Centre, open to all.
Tournament results:
Elite Division Winners - Ajesh Jose and Martin Thomas, Christchurch
Elite Division Runner-up - Jino Thomas and Wilson Tom, Timaru
Gold Division Winners - Maneesh Mittal and Martin Wilson, Timaru
Gold Division Runner-up - Midhun Das and Gijs Beertsen, Timaru
Silver Division Winner - Gian Aterado and King DeVara, Ashburton
Bronze Division Winners - Subin Paulose and Bestin Baby, Timaru
Women Division Winners - Keerthana Kaatla and Pranavi Peddisetti, Christchurch
Women Division Runner-Up - Zoe Cribb and Sai Samyuktha, Ashburton