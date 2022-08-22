Good numbers for Timaru badminton tournament

Wilson Tom takes part in the South Island Badminton Tournament held at Aorangi Stadium on Saturday. Tom, and doubles partner Jino Thomas, were runners-up in the elite division.

A tournament organised to bring more people into the game, had a strong showing in Timaru.

The third South Island Badminton Tournament, organised by the Aorangi Badminton Social Club, was held at the Southern Trust Events Centre on Saturday, with teams from throughout the South Island taking part.

Aorangi Badminton Social Club member Jino Thomas, who organised the event, said 28 teams competed in the tournament, up from the 18 teams who competed at the first tournament three years ago.

Nine teams came from Christchurch, while others travelled from Oamaru and Ashburton, Thomas said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Timaru’s Gijs Beertsen and Mithun Das, who were runners-up in the gold division category.

He was pleased to see the increased number of teams in this year's event, which he hopes might lead to greater participation in the sport.

Teams were devided into three categories – elite, gold and women’s.

The teams also included a six-team women’s category.

The Aorangi Badminton Social Club has been running for about five years with the club’s Friday evening social games, held at the Washdyke Community Centre, open to all.

Tournament results:

Elite Division Winners - Ajesh Jose and Martin Thomas, Christchurch

Elite Division Runner-up - Jino Thomas and Wilson Tom, Timaru

Gold Division Winners - Maneesh Mittal and Martin Wilson, Timaru

Gold Division Runner-up - Midhun Das and Gijs Beertsen, Timaru

Silver Division Winner - Gian Aterado and King DeVara, Ashburton

Bronze Division Winners - Subin Paulose and Bestin Baby, Timaru

Women Division Winners - Keerthana Kaatla and Pranavi Peddisetti, Christchurch

Women Division Runner-Up - Zoe Cribb and Sai Samyuktha, Ashburton