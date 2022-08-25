Vehicle registration refund letters prompt suspicion across country

Stella Wade showing a letter from Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency which she suspected could be a scam.

Vehicle owners overcharged for registrations may not realise they are owed money after many people mistook official letters about refunds for a scam.

A Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency spokesperson said they had been contacted by 150 people froma cross the country, suspicious about the legitimacy of a letter saying they were entitled to a refund.

The letters informed recipients they were owed a sum and asked for bank account details, so they could be refunded.

“It is good that people are taking care around their bank account details and exercising caution,” the spokesperson said, confirming the letters were not a scam.

Timaru resident Stella Wade was one of those – and said she was suspicious of the letter which said she was owed $6.27.

It was the small amount which led Wade to think it could be a scam.

“You hear them say scammers start with small amounts.

“It seems to be an awful lot of bother to pay back $6.27,” she said.

Rather than do as requested, Wade made further enquiries.

“I’m not happy giving my bank details to anyone,” Wade said.

Wade said residents at the retirement village she lives in are sent monthly newsletters, often with reminders to “watch out for scams”.

“They warn us to be very careful and not to give away any information.

“Dare I say, we elderly people are more easily sucked in.”

supplied Sean Lyons of Netsafe.

Earlier this month, Stuff reported scammers imitating Waka Kotahi had been emailing vehicle owners, some using refunds as a way to pry money from them.

Other emails impersonating Waka Kotahi have said vehicle owners urgently need to renew their licences or have overdue toll payments.

“We are not the only organisation being targeted by scammers, and we encourage people to be on the alert for their own good when bank details are sought from any organisation or person,” the spokesperson said.

Netsafe spokesperson Sean Lyons said scammers sometimes take advantage of pre-existing trust you might have with an organisation, or add in a time pressure to “cloud your judgement”.

Lyons has been working for Netsafe for 16 years and noted there’s often uncertainty surrounding whether something is real or a scam.

“We have a lot of people calling us asking, ‘is this a scam?’” Lyons said.

He shared the top 5 most common scams reported to Netsafe by people across New Zealand in the past twelve months.

