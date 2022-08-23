Timaru's Roy Crosbie puts brakes on bus driving career after 59 years

Timaru bus driver Roy Crosbie, 82, is retiring after 59 years in the industry.

Roy Crosbie has spent the past 59 years driving buses, and now, with his 83rd birthday approaching, has decided it’s time to put a foot on the brake, and retire.

“It’s an enjoyable job, it’s what you make of it,” Crosbie said.

“My favourite part is when you get on the road and get cracking... Hopefully you’ve got a bus fully of happy passengers.”

For the past 11 years, Crosbie has been driving Ritchies buses, getting people safely to their destinations around Timaru.

READ MORE:

* Canterbury bus driver strike called off as living wage agreement reached

* MyWay's potential impact concerns NZ Taxi Federation

* Cheers to Wellington’s bus drivers



“I came down to Timaru and walked into Ritchies and said, ‘do you want a friendly, reliable driver or not?’”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Roy Crosbie began his bus driving career in 1963 in Wellington.

Crosbie’s career began in Wellington’s Lower Hutt, and since it is an industry where “you have to work your way up”, he said he had started out washing buses.

His career took off when two people from New Zealand Railways Road Services walked into his parent’s hotel, the Naenae Hotel, where he was working behind the bar.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Roy Crosbie started off washing buses, and has spent the rest of his working life driving them.

“I was working for my parents back in ‘63 and a couple of guys came in from Road Services and asked me if I’d thought about being a bus driver.

“I went down and had an interview and got the job.’’

He never looked back, he said.

Despite enjoying his line of work, Crosbie said the industry was “very short on drivers” but realised his career choice was “not everyone’s cup of tea”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Roy Crosbie reckons bus drivers could do with a decent pay rise considering the important role they play.

“We could do with a decent pay rise that’s for sure.

“Some of the drivers I know work 12 hours just to make ends meet.”

He also emphasised bus drivers had a very important job, with a responsibility to transport passengers from A to B safely.

In his bus driving career Crosbie worked in Christchurch from 1993 until 2011 driving the Red Bus, but was no stranger to the streets of Timaru – the location of his second bus job, where in the 1970s he worked for the public transport service the then Timaru City Council was operating at the time.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Roy Crosbie has worked in Timaru for the past 11 years, but also worked there in the 1970s.

He also used to stop in Timaru when travelling along the stretch of road between Dunedin and Christchurch, taking passengers up the east coast of the South Island.

“Long or short [drives], I’ve done the whole lot.”

Turning 83 in October, Crosbie’s last day will be one month before that, official finishing on September 16.

But Crosbie says he will stop driving a little before that.

“I get one week paid holiday for my 10 years of service.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff In retirement, Roy Crosbie plans to sleep in later and visit relatives.

So he will cash in that holiday one week earlier on September 9 meaning he gets to head out a little earlier.

Once retired, Crosbie plans to sleep in, go for walks and catch up with people he has not seen in a while, as well as taking plenty of rides on Timaru’s MyWay – the town’s on-demand public transport service.

“At least, I won’t have to get up early in the morning any more.

“I’ve got relations all around the place, so I’ve got to visit them.’’

Crosbie has three daughters, the eldest living in Timaru, and twins – one in Christchurch and one in Brisbane.

“I’ll go see the drivers I haven’t seen in a while and go for a walk to their place and have a coffee,’’ Crosbie said.