Report shows motorists ignored road signs, people refused to evacuate, during heavy rain in Waimate

An aerial photo taken near Sir Charles Creek to the south of the Wainono Lagoon, Waimate District on July 27.

Motorists ignoring road signs and driving along flooded roads, and people refusing to evacuate, were concerning factors in a report released by the Waimate District Council’s Civil Defence Emergency management team following heavy rain in July.

The district was pounded by heavy rain on July 26 and 27, closing State Highway 1 north of Ōamaru and State Highway 82 along the northern bank of the Waitaki River for sometime because of flooding.

That flooding and heavy rain prompted the activation of the council’s Civil Defence team, at 9pm on July 26, a report from its emergency management and health and safety advisor Mark Offen says.

The report, tabled at the council’s meeting this week, says the motorists ignoring road signs, people refusing to evacuate, slips and surface flooding were all issues during the weather event.

“The situation was complicated due to the previous two weeks of rainfall that had saturated the ground in the Waimate District,” Offen says.

“Our primary focus was on water-related events. This included slips onto roadways, surface flooding – roading and farmland, issues with bridges and road closures to both State Highways and local roads.”

“Significant water issues” were identified around Studholme, Morven, Glenavy, State Highways 1, and 82 and Queen St in Waimate, he said.

“Slips occurred on State Highway 82, Pikes Point Road and Craigmore Valley Rd.”

And while no injuries were no reported, three cars were inundated with water after road users attempted to drive through flood roads, his reports says.

Waimate District Council/Supplied Around noon on July 27, a “vast amount of surface flooding” occurred in the Hannaton, Haymans, and Meyers roads area because of the Waimate Creek overflowing.

Two members of the public in a caravan parked on the beach at Hook Beach Rd were also monitored, he says.

“The caravan was parked on the highest part of beach. The occupants would not evacuate unless they could take the caravan, and subsequently both stayed with the caravan.”

Waimate District Council chief exectuive Stuart Duncan said, in relation to the flooded cars, the council was “concerned’’ about motorists driving through flooded roads.

“We have serious concerns with anyone that doesn’t adhere to road signage as they put themselves and other road users at risk,” Duncan said.

Community support was also provided to the two people in the caravan, on July 28, with groceries, and on July 29 by way of a tractor to recover their 4x4 vehicle after getting it stuck, Offen’s report says.

“On August 2 both came into the front counter of council to thank council for the support and assistance. They have since left the district.”

Another member of the public’scaravan was flooded near the Waihao River Mouth, and they had to throw everything out.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Waimate District Council chief executive Stuart Duncan said council was concerned of motorists driving through flooded roads. (File photo)

Community Link and the Ministry for Social Development have been assisting, Offen says.

About noon on July 27, a “vast amount of surface flooding” occurred in the Hannaton, Haymans, and Meyers Rd area because of the Waimate Creek overflowing, the report says.

“The EOC [emergency operations centre] activated an evacuation plan for the potentially affected occupants in that area, but thankfully as the team were deployed, the water began to recede, and the occupants were able to remain in their homes without further risk.”