National title for Timaru's 14-year-old tennis champ

Maia Lui, pictured in Timaru in 2020, has won her second national tennis title.

Roncalli College student Maia Lui has landed her second national tennis title with a win at the Kiwi Indoor Junior Championships in Auckland this week.

Maia and her doubles partner Lucia Gale, of Christchurch, won the U14 doubles title at the competition.

Coach Kane Newland said it was the first time the pair had played together in a competition, with their final score 6-2, 6-0.

“They both played really well,” Newland said.

The win is the second national title won by Lui, after she won the U12 mixed doubles title in 2020.

Ben Lui, Maia's father, said she plays “non-stop, year in and year out”, and first took to the court as a five-year-old when her family lived in Japan.

“We are always really proud of her and supportive of her.”

Tennis is a family affair for the Lui family, Ben Lui said he got into the sport through a training camp his cousin told him about and Lui’s cousin is now the national tennis coach of China.

“I went to a training camp when I was six years old.

“For me, it’s a sport for life, it’s a great sport.”

In terms of looking ahead to Maia’s tennis future, Ben Lui said he was just happy Maia was playing, especially considering “a lot of her friends had already stopped” playing.

“It’s a sport that gets harder as you get older.

“I just want her to enjoy it and to play if she wants to.

“My main focus for her is her study.

“Whatever she wants to do, we support her.”