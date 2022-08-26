More 'absolute lifesavers' to be distributed in South Canterbury

John and Kaye Beange hold their life tubes in Timaru on Friday.

A small plastic tube in their fridge gives Kaye and John Beange peace of mind when going caravanning .

For the past 12 years, the Timaru couple have kept a life tube in their fridge at home – and one in their campervan, for their monthly trips away, as they were “vital’’ when travelling.

And now, even more will life tubes will be distributed in the region, with Alzheimer's South Canterbury and Hato Hone St John Timaru teaming up to distribute them.

The small bottles, kept in the fridge, are for ambulance staff in an emergency situation, with a form inside detailing someone’s medical information, medication, doctor, next of kin and allergies.

This week, 50 life tubes were handed to Alzheimer's South Canterbury service manager Rosie Chambers to further distribute to the organisation’s clients and carers in the district.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff John and Kaye Beange keep their life tubes in the fridge of their camper van.

“These are absolute lifesavers for us and our clients,” Chambers said.

Hato Hone St John community engagement co-ordinator Sally Jarvis explained “everyone has a fridge”, which is why they are kept in there.

Jarvis said the organisation tried to hand out life tubes to “everyone who asks”.

Lauren Pattemore/Stuff Hato Hone St John community engagement co-ordinator Sally Jarvis and Alzheimer's South Canterbury service manager Rosie Chambers collaborating to roll out Life Tubes to Timaru.

“We want to get them out into the community,” Jarvis said.

Alzheimer's South Canterbury service manager Rosie Chambers runs two carer support groups in Timaru, for people to share information and stories, and her plan was to distribute the life tubes at those events and when meeting with clients one-on-one.

“We are currently supporting a total of 222 clients and carers in the Timaru region,’’ she said.

Over in Waimate, Hato Hone St John started distributing the life tubes out to the community in early 2021.

Lauren Pattemore/Stuff The life tube bottle and the form inside.

“We had a carer in from Waimate and had got one from their programme there,” Chambers said.

“It provided him with that safety and security, and he didn’t have to worry about it.

“It means they can carry on and focus on what they need to do day-to-day.”

Chambers also believed having a form like this to fill out “can start the emergency planning process’’.

“Some people haven’t thought about it very much.”

Lauren Pattemore/Stuff Rosie Chambers heard about Life Tubes through one of her support group attendees

Kaye Beange said she and her husband go away in their camper van at least once a month, summer and winter.

“While we’re travelling around, they’re [life tubes] absolutely vital.

“When we’re travelling round in our camper van no-one knows of us.

“If something happened in Timaru, someone would say ‘oh my god, that’s so-and-so’.”

To alert emergency staff of the life tube, people are encouraged to keep a life tube sticker on the fridge, Beange said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Rosie Chambers said the life tubes can help activate the emergency planning process.

“Every time you go to use your fridge, you see the sticker and think, ‘ah yes I’m safe’.”

“If you’re in an accident, and if you’ve got this information, the ambulance know where to look, especially if you’ve got a sticker on your fridge, and it can help them out.

The couple have been settled in Mountain View Village for more than a decade, and every house in the retirement community comes with a life tube, she said.