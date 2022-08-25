Aoraki top cop to retire after 45 years with force

Aoraki area commander Inspector Dave Gaskin will be farewelled at the Timaru station on Friday afternoon.

After 25 years at the helm, Aoraki’s top cop will walk out of the Timaru Police Station for the last time as Area Commander this week.

Inspector Dave Gaskin is the longest serving area commander in the country, having taken up his Timaru-based role in 1997.

Having joined the force in 1977, Gaskin served in roles in Christchurch, Timaru, Wellington and Dunedin during his almost 45 years with New Zealand Police.

“It's a decision me and my wife have come to. It's absolutely the right time for us to retire, but it's also the right time for the Aoraki area to have a new area commander,” Gaskin said.

READ MORE:

* Top cop does not want Timaru to become gang centre of NZ again

* Crashes a 'complete tragedy' says Aoraki's top cop

* Police arrest 15 on 'serious' meth charges in South Canterbury, further arrests expected



Gaskin will be farewelled by colleagues at the Timaru station on Friday afternoon, and said his last day at work would be on Sunday, August 28. Having started with police on August 29, 1977 – he leaves with exactly 45 years’ service to his name.

Gaskin said after so many years serving the people, he planned to spend his retirement at his Twizel home and helping his children.

“I’m going to spend time doing things I want to,” he said.

“I've spent a great deal of time tramping and climbing throughout my life. I may not climb any more mountains, but I might ... you never know.

“I've got a passion for search and rescue, and I’ll probably be doing some work around that.”

Gaskin said police had not yet appointed his replacement, but he believed it would be good if the new area commander came from outside the region, as they would bring in fresh ideas.