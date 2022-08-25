South Canterbury Aero Club flying high after 75 years

There will be plenty to see at the South Canterbury Aero Club this Saturday as it celebrates its 75th birthday with an open day.

After the pandemic scuppered plans to celebrate its 75th anniversary, a South Canterbury club is looking forward to celebrations taking off, a year late.

The South Canterbury Aero Club, which began in 1946, will host an open day on Saturday, with its chief flying instructor saying celebrations were “long overdue’’.

“Our last one [open day] was in 2016, and we have had the intention to do more but like everything, Covid has stopped that,’’ Aaron Pearce said.

The club was set to have a big celebration in 2021, but a Covid-19 lockdown prevented that.

READ MORE:

* Budding young pilot achieves flight dream before he can drive a car

* Two new aerobatic planes for South Canterbury Aero Club

* South Canterbury Aero Club extra busy after lockdown



Pearce said as many events had been cancelled over the past two years because of Covid, it would be good to hold the open day.

Those cancelled events included the Caroline Bay Rock and Hop, and the Caroline Bay Carnival and Pearce said it had been great to see large community events being held again, such as the Matariki Market, held in Timaru in July.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff South Canterbury Aero Club chief flying instructor Aaron Pearce with a Chinese Nanchang CJ-6 warbird, one of many aircraft to be part of the club’s open day on Saturday.

The open day will have a large static display of about 20 aircraft with vintage and private aircraft that reside at the club.

“It will be a great way for the public to see what lives in Timaru,” he said.

“I think it will surprise people.”

There will also be a two-plane aerobatic display with one pilot from Te Anau and another, an instructor, from Christchurch.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Aaron Pearce said the club is excited about hosting an open day and making an event for the community.

Planes will also be flown in from Ashburton and Christchurch, and the Rangitata Island Aerodrome will bring its Tiger Moth named Lily, Pearce said.

Club members are excited about the event.

“It will be a great time for people interested in planes to get up close and look and ask questions,” he said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff One of many aircraft on display at this Saturday’s South Canterbury Aero Club open day.

“And people can enquire about flying, we will have trial flights going, and I will be on the ground answering any questions anyone has about flying.

“And we will have a barbecue there for anyone who gets hungry.”