Sal's restaurant struck by staff shortages

Opening day at Timaru Sal's Pizza in the Royal Arcade in March 2022.

Pizza lovers worried by the sudden closure of Timaru’s newest pizza joint can rest easy.

Sal’s Pizza, which opened in Timaru’s historic Royal Arcade in March 2022, had kept increasingly erratic hours before shutting about a week and a half ago.

But, Sal’s managing director Nick Turner said the closure – which was due to staff shortages – was temporary, and he expected the store to be back up and running by the end of the week.

“Everybody throughout the entire world has had staffing issues – we’ve had the same issues.

“We did lose a manager, and especially given we had only just opened we didn’t have the 2IC or 3IC [second or third in charge] ready to jump in and take over, so we were scrambling.”

Turner said staff were sent from Auckland and Christchurch initially to assist.

“That helped, but it didn’t quite get the job done.”

The store had been closed for “most of the last ten days to two weeks,” he said.

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Sal’s Pizza managing director Nick Turner, left, and South Island managing Matt Dewar at the Richmond, Nelson store opening in 2020.

The company has since hired and trained a new manager, and Turner expected the store – it’s 35th across Australia and New Zealand – to reopen by the end of this week.

“We may not be open seven days a week straightaway, but won’t be far off it.”

He said the closure was not related to how the outlet was performing.

“We were very happy with business.

“We feel obviously quietly confident. Timaru opened well and seemed to be well received, certainly from a sales perspective ... it was just purely down to staffing.”

Turner described “massive staffing challenges”, a shared complaint across almost every industry, with hospitality and tourism among the worst hit.

“We’ve had challenges in Dunedin, and especially Queenstown, obviously. It’s a real daily problem.”

He said the company has tried a number of incentives to try and attract new staff.

“The challenge is real – we’ve tried bonuses, we’ve tried everything, not just in Timaru, but throughout the country and in Australia as well.”