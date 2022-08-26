PrimePort posts back-to-back record annual profit after adjustment

PrimePort Timaru’s total revenue rose 7.8% on the back of increased bulk trade volumes for 2021-2022.

Increasing operating costs cut into PrimePort Timaru’s annual operating profits for the 2021/22 financial year, down 4.9% on the year before but a positive tax adjustment saw its annual profit up 13.2% on last year.

The company announced its operating profit before tax was $9.2 million, which was 4.9 per cent lower than the previous 12 months due to a 15.3% surge in operating costs.

However, the company’s net profit after tax increased by $855,000 on the previous period to $7.3 million.

The annual figures for PrimePort Timaru Limited were released on Friday, with chairman Roger Gower citing an increase in operating costs across the board and inflation as having a major impact.

“Inflationary pressures were across the board, with staff cost increases, higher depreciation and finance costs and rising repair and maintenance costs,” Gower said.

“The level of resilience we have shown during these uncertain times further cements PrimePort’s position as a critical infrastructure partner for our South and Mid Canterbury importers and exporters.

“Not only did we weather the Covid-19 storm with very little disruption to the business, and our customers’ business, we managed to increase our capacity and capability, to emerge stronger than ever.”

Cost pressures included an increase in staffing costs, higher depreciation and finance costs associated with capital purchases, as well as increased repair and maintenance costs which included the five-yearly dry docking of the tug Te Maru.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff PrimePort’s profit after tax for 2021/22 of $7.3m is almost $1m more than last year despite inflation.

The port also posted another record with bulk trade volumes reaching new heights and cargo volumes trending upwards.

“Bulk trades set a record of 2.07 million tonnes, up 13% on the previous year’s record,” the annual report says.

Fertiliser, stock feeds, fuel and cement were all up on last year, while log volumes fell by 6%. This was attributed to the weaker market in China and higher cost of ocean freight.

Timaru Container Terminal Limited saw volumes fall, down 18% on the previous year, during which supply chain disruptions were cited with causing a spike in container volumes.

PrimePort chief executive Phil Melhopt said the shift towards a hub and feeder shipping model had received a major boost with Maersk’s commitment to a coastal shipping service and the announcement of regular services by Pacifica with a second vessel.

The coastal container shipping service is predicted to open up more options for South Canterbury importers and exporters and potentially reduce supply chain costs.

The service will consist of two vessels – Maersk Nadi and Maersk Nansha – stopping weekly in Timaru, as well as Tauranga and Lyttelton, with fortnightly stops in Nelson and Auckland.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The container area at the North Mole is undergoing several upgrades.

PrimePort, which is jointly owned by Timaru District Holdings Limited and the Port of Tauranga, has been undergoing an upgrade of its North Mole wharf over the past 13 months, and the container area at the North Mole.

“Contractors were brought on board to construct a replacement quarantine wash down facility which has been described as one of the best in New Zealand. It includes sophisticated trade waste and storm water switching values which ensures any harmful materials are kept out of [the] marine environment.”

The log yard has a new 450m2 steel building which is home to a “state of the art” robotic log scaling machine.

The technology improves log scaling efficiency and operational safety by using digital imaging, to record the individual diameters and cubic metre measurements of each individual log, while they are still on the truck.

Melhopt said the port team was looking forward to the upcoming cruise season which would see 12 cruise ship visits.

“We remain confident about the long-term prospects of PrimePort, and we are optimistic that our significant investments in our assets will help prepare us for the future,” Melhopt said.