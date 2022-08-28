Canterbury's biggest trail race set to take place at Takapō/Tekapo

Runners try out part of the trail for the new Race Tekapo event, seen here on Mt John, which forms part of the 50 kilometre, 32km, 21km, and 12km courses.

More than 1000 entrants have already signed up for a new trail race event to take place in Takapō/Tekapo.

The inaugural Race Tekapo, on September 17, was intended to launch in 2021 but was delayed by Covid-19 restrictions.

Ranging from a 50 kilometre ultra marathon to a 3km kids dash, with 32, 21, 12, 5 km distances in between, it is hoped the event will become an annual fixture.

Lincoln-based race organiser Kerry Uren had often holidayed at Tekapo, and wondered why there was not a race in the town.

She raised the idea early last year of putting a race on, receiving an enthusiastic response from everyone she has dealt with.

“Everyone's just been yes people, they're like ‘we'll make it work’. If there's a problem, they’ve just sorted it out.

“Every business has got behind it, and they all want it to be busy. There's been conversations around how they're going to cater for so many people in town, even the school group is doing an evening post-race function.

“They’re just such good buggers. It's just been really fun to organise, really neat.”

Uren said the event was originally planned to debut in 2021, and had attracted strong interest with some 700 signed up when it was derailed by the second national Covid-19 lockdown.

Sean Beale/Supplied Runners trialling the Race Tekapo course as it curves past the Church of the Good Shepherd. This year's race is the first time the event will be held, after Covid caused last year's to be cancelled.

“We had so many people signed up already, once the gathering restrictions were announced we knew we couldn’t possibly do it.”

But she said interest has only grown since, and at 1100 entries so far, it has become the biggest trail race in Canterbury.

Uren said the scenery was the main motivation behind wanting to organise it, and the lack of other similar events surprised her.

“It felt like there were obvious tracks you could do a run on. There's so many cool walking spaces, it was just such beautiful scenery, and there's a town – there’s infrastructure, accommodation, restaurants – it’s kind of like the perfect place to have a race.”

Juan Barrera/Stuff Runners trying out part of the trail for the new Race Tekapo event to be held on September 17, seen here on Mt John.

Uren heaped praise on the Mackenzie District Council, who she said has been “super supportive”.

She said although entries remain open until the week of the race, they are nearing capacity.

She is also confident there will be enough accommodation, with some competitors staying slightly further afield in Twizel and Fairlie.

There was still accommodation capacity in all three towns, which bodes well for the event growing in the future, as she hoped the race will become an annual event, she said.

Mackenzie residents make up five percent of entries, with broader South Canterbury residents making up the bulk.

Another 15% of entries are from the North Island, with some coming from as far away as Australia, she said.

The terrain is mixed depending on the distances, with the 5km track mostly flat, along footpaths, gravel tracks and a section of forest, she said.

“But the cool thing is that courses all go past all the really iconic scenery.

“One thing I really love about Tekapo .... is it's so quiet. You walk over Mt John, and you can’t hear a thing apart from the wind whistling over the mountain, and across the lake.

“It's just incredible, and so up close to nature.”