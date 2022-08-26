Timaru swimmers make retiring coach proud at last national champs

The Swim Timaru team, from left Anabel Scott, Alex Tudgey, Vardan Sims, Millie Cabers-Martin and Heidi Uys did well at the New Zealand Short Course Championships in Auckland this week.

Timaru swimmers “gave 120 per cent” during their coach’s last national swim meet.

Swim Timaru members Anabel Scott, 16, Alex Tudgey, 15, Vardan Sims, 16, Millie Cabers-Martin, 16, and Heidi Uys, 16 have been in Auckland this week competing in the New Zealand Short Course Championship.

While none of the swimmers made it to the podium, their coach Oscar van Stekelenborg said he “could not be prouder” of how they performed.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better send off... the effort they put in was all a coach could ask for,” van Stekelenborg said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Swim Timaru at CBay preparing for NZ age group swimming champs in Auckland, from left, Anabel Scott, Alex Tudgey, Vardan Sims, Millie Cabers-Martin, and Heidi Uys.

“They all did really well considering they were all affected by Covid and the flu and were on restricted trainings because of that.”

The New Zealand National Short Course Championships were held in Auckland at the 25-metre length pool at Melidian Pool.

And the group’s journey to the event took a bit longer than anticipated with its Monday flight, from Christchurch to Auckland, delayed by 10 hours because of fog.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Anabel Scott, 15, practises backstroke ahead of the New Zealand Short Course Championships.

Van Stekelenborg said the team was “realistic” with placings, most hovering around eight in New Zealand for their age group.

Anabel Scott, 15, was ninth in the 50m backstroke, fifth in the 100m backstroke, and fifth in the 200m backstroke for her age group.

That was a great outcome considering she only turned 15 two weeks ago, Van Stekelenborg said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Alex Tudgey, 15, perfecting his butterfly ahead of his first national competition.

Heidi Uys, 16, was seventh in the 200m breaststroke and eighth in the 400 individual medley.

Millie Cabers-Martin, 16, was ninth in the 100m breaststroke, Alex Tudgey, 15, eighth in the 200m butterfly and 16-year-old Vardan Sims competed in his first national open in the 50m, 100m and 200m breaststroke, but was not in the top 10.

“All of them did a really good job, and they all hit a lot of personal bests.

“Every single one of them gave it 120 per cent,” Van Stekelenborg said.