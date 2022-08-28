Chilly mornings with a few showers forecast for South Canterbury

Chilly mornings and a few showers have been forecast for South Canterbury for the coming week, as winter makes way for spring.

MetService meteorologist Andrew James said while temperature wise, South Canterbury can expect cold starts, temperatures are expected to warm up towards the end of the week, with spring beginning on Thursday.

There was a southerly wind over South Canterbury, on Sunday, with the forecast of a cloudy day with a few showers.

On Monday, a northeasterly wind would “push the cloud away’’, and it was expected to be a fine day on Monday, and Tuesday, James said.

Going into Wednesday the ridge would move away as a weather front approached the country from the south-west brining in rain for the west of the country, James said.

However, he said there will be a little spillover into South Canterbury with a few showers expected on Thursday – September 1, the first day of spring.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Caroline Bay on Sunday morning.

“Friday should be another decent day.”

The MetService website shows, in Timaru on Monday, there would be low cloud in the morning clearing and then a fine day with northeasterlies, becoming fresh in the afternoon.

Tuesday is forecast to be fine with possible morning frosts and light winds. Wednesday is also forecast to be fine with northeasterlies.

On Thursday it will be partly cloudy, with showers developing and northwesterlies. Showers and northeasterlies are forecast for Friday.

A few showers and light winds are forecast for Saturday. The maximum temperatures for Timaru in the coming week range between 13 degree Celsius and 18C.

For Mt Cook, Monday is expected to be mostly cloudy with light winds. Tuesday is forecast to be partly cloudy with northerlies.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Caroline Bay was busy with dogs and walkers on Sunday morning.

Wednesday is expected to be cloudy, with rain developing later in the day and northwesterlies. Rain and northwesterlies are expected on Thursday.

Heavy rain will ease on Friday with northwesterlies.

Rain and light winds are forecast for Saturday.

It has been a particularly wet and cold winter for South Canterbury.

In July the National Insitute of Weather and Atmospheric Research (Niwa) said Aoraki/Mt Cook Village had made the list for record rainfall total at 544 millimetres for June, its fourth highest since records began in 1928.

And on June 11, Mt Cook Airport experienced a wind gust speed of 122kph, its equal third highest since 2000, Niwa said.

Tara Hills, near Ōmarama, also experienced its highest rainfall total for June since records began in 1949 at 124mm, which was 272% of its normal rainfall.

Tara Hills also made the list for record or near-record daily minimum air temperatures for June at -11.0C on June 22, its fourth lowest since records began in 1949.

Recent erosion threatening the integrity of a structure on the track also forced the closure of a section of the Hooker Valley Track in Aoraki/Mt Cook National Park last week.

The Department of Conservation (DOC) made the announcement on Wednesday morning, saying heavy rain had caused erosion of the Hooker River banks at the second swing bridge, because of both the high river levels and water seeping out of the top of the bank, which may have destabilised the footing of the bridge.