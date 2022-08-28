More than 1000 visit South Canterbury Aero Club's 75th anniversary open day

Warbird display pilot Adam Butcher taking the CJ-6A Nanchang for a performance flight during the South Canterbury Aero Club’s Open Day on Saturday.

A South Canterbury club’s successful open day to celebrate its 75th anniversary has its organisers thinking about holding more in the future.

The South Canterbury Aero Club, which began in 1946, hosted an open day on Saturday where about 1000 people visited the show and enjoyed a display of vintage aeroplanes and a few aerobatic displays.

The club’s chief flying instructor Aaron Pearce said the event went well considering the weather in Timaru.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Gliders from the South Canterbury club take to the sky during the South Canterbury Aero Club Open Day on Saturday.

“The morning was looking really nice, and we thought we would have good weather, but the fog came in,” Pearce said.

The fog stopped a lot of planes from flying to the show including a North American T-28 Trojan, two Yak-52s and three Pitts Specials, he said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff William Marshall, 6, checks out a glider at the South Canterbury Aero Club Open Day on Saturday.

But that did not stop people enjoying a great display of vintage aeroplanes and about five aerial displays, Pearce said.

“At midday we had our first flight.

“The Chinese Nanchang CJ-6 Warbird did three aerobatic displays and the South Canterbury Gliding Club put on two displays.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Kate Campbell, left, Ciaran Campbell, 6, and Alpi Pioneer 300 owner, Ross Marfell, on Saturday.

“We had about 1000 people over the day, and it was really good for the Timaru community to attend a big event again.”

Pearce said it felt good to host the open day again as a lot of people enjoyed being out and looking at the displays and the aerobatic displays.

He said some people who visited used to fly a plane or knew somebody who flew a plane like their father’s or other family members. Some ex-air traffic controllers were also in attendance.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Warbird display pilot Adam Butcher waves from the cockpit of the CJ-6A Nanchang on Saturday.

Lady Fiona Elworthy widow of the late Sir Peter Elworthy, a well-known Timaru aviator, also visited the open day wearing her late husband’s flying jacket.

“It's the first time I’ve met her, and it was exciting,” Pearce said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Warbird display pilot Adam Butcher sits on the wing of the CJ-6A Nanchang on Saturday.

Barry and Sandra Payne, the Kiwi couple who completed a trip around the world in 175 days, gave a presentation at the club’s 75th anniversary dinner, he said.

“A lot of people travelled from very far for the anniversary,” Pearce said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Planes on display on Saturday at the South Canterbury Aero Club Open Day..

While a lot of work goes into having the open days, club members plan to discuss having a big open day every two years, he said.

“It was obvious the Timaru community enjoy the open days,” he said.