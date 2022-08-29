Northern Hearts FC win South Canterbury Cup after close match against TBHS First XI

Timaru Boys’ High School First XI vs Northern Hearts A at Sir Basil Arthur Park in the South Canterbury Cup final on Saturday.

Northern Hearts Football Club were crowned the South Canterbury champions after winning a closely fought match against Timaru Boys’ High School First XI.

Northern Hearts won the game 4-3 during the South Canterbury Cup finals at Sir Basil Arthur Park on Saturday, the game going into overtime, with the score 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Northern Hearts coach Matt Chambers said it was a good win for the team, with his team dominating throughout the match.

“It was interesting to gauge how the teams had improved over the months.

READ MORE:

* Timaru Boys' break South Canterbury Cup finals jinx, while West End beat Northern Hearts in women's decider

* South Canterbury Cup all set for a final football showdown

* South Canterbury sporting fixtures return at level 2, as new dates surface



“They [TBHS] had taught us a lesson during the Memorial Cup earlier in the year,” Chambers said.

“We were very good on Saturday. We dominated the ball throughout the match. TBHS were good too, but we had an advantage in the territory and post.”

Chambers said another advantage was the improved cohesion in the Northern Hearts team.

The team’s final match for the year, will be against Queenstown.

Meanwhile, following Saturday’s loss the Timaru Boys’ High School First XI Football team will push on at the national competition in Napier, their coach said.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff TBHS First XI player Reece Burtenshaw goes in for a kick during the match on Saturday.

Todd Burtenshaw said while it was disappointing to lose the game, the team had played well and would now move on with the National Secondary Schools Premier tournament.

“They really stepped up during the finals,” Burtenshaw said.

“We’ve moved on pretty quick.”

Burtenshaw said the Northern Hearts had a slight advantage over TBHS First XI because they have played in tougher leagues throughout the year.

“We haven't been challenged that often this year. That probably didn't help us but helped them.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Northern Hearts players celebrate after winning the match against TBHS First XI on Saturday.

He said the match between the two teams which was still very exciting for spectators .

“Its one of the better finals we’ve had in a long time, and it's a positive for South Canterbury football in general,” he said.

Although TBHS lost on Saturday, Burtenshaw said the team will take all the positives from Saturday’s loss into the game against Auckland Grammar School on Monday.

He said the team had a game plan for the tournament, but will be up against opponents they have never faced before.

“We will have to adapt quickly to the scenario and the teams,” he said.