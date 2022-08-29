South Canterbury schools continue to adapt as Covid-19 lingers

Mountainview High School principal Kenny Diamond said schools are doing everything they can to support students in their learning and take the pressure of staff managing staff illnesses.

Covid-19 continues to have a huge impact on the education system in South Canterbury, with one school adapting its teaching model with the virus affecting almost half of the school’s teaching staff.

Mountainview High School students have been learning from home after lunch for the past week, and will continue to do so this week, because more than 14 staff members a day have been off work, principal Kenny Diamond said.

Parents of students have been understanding as many working parents have also had issues with Covid going through workplaces, Diamond said.

“Students are still in school three of the four periods a day, and still getting free lunches,” he said.

“On average last week we would have 14 staff off each day, and to put that into perspective for our school, that is around a third to a half of the teaching staff.”

Students under 14 years old, or students on country buses, are able to stay at school in the fourth period, going to the library where they work with their class online.

“I know some students have appreciated that period in the library, some using it for extra tuition from the supervising teacher.

“A lot of students have been using that time for extra maths help,” Diamond said.

Maddison Gourlay/Stuff Mountainview High School will be back to full-time in-school learning next week after almost half their staff have been at home because of Covid-19.

“I think the staff is thankful for this temporary structure as it means they are not pressured to teach more to make up for staff that are off.”

The decision to end the physical school day at lunchtime and revert to online learning in the afternoons was “the best short-term decision for the long term”.

It meant the school could move away from rostering a week at school and a week of online learning, giving students some normality and giving staff a chance to rest and recover, Diamond said.

“Hopefully we can be back to normal on Monday [next week], and ideally we can do that for the rest of the school year,” he said.

John Bisset/Stuff South Canterbury Primary Schools Principals’ Association president and Grantlea Downs School principal Steve Fennessy says each school is tailoring its response to Covid.

South Canterbury Primary Schools Principals’ Association president Steve Fennessy said schools are doing everything they can to try to manage Covid in their communities, and there “is no one way to get through it”.

“It is not a stable time yet,” Fennesey said.

A shortage of relief teachers in South Canterbury has been an ongoing issue which has put more schools under pressure with Covid-19 in the community, he said.

Each school has a slightly different community behind it and schools have to find out what works for them, as there is not one option for each school and each school is getting hit with Covid and flu differently, Fennessy said.

Working around Covid and the flu is challenging for schools, but students are handling it and schools are trying to bring in as much normality as they can, he said.

Friday’s announcement from Te Whatu Ora – Health New Zealand South Canterbury (HNZSC) showed there were 224 active Covid cases in the region, and 22,676 cases have recovered here in 2022.