Timaru artist attempts to evoke emotions in her audience

Annie Lambourne's 'vision in blue' exhibition opens in York Street Gallery at the end of the week.

Annie Lambourne’s exhibition exploring “emotions in things”, such as stormy seas and skies, and heavy use of the colour blue, is ready for the public.

About nine paintings and sculptures all “vaguely expressionistic of the world and how it effects us” were created in pockets of free time and inspiration Lambourne had this year.

“I’m trying to evoke emotions in my audiences,’’ the Timaru woman said.

“I think we’ve missed art in the last two years.”

Lambourne noticed during the pandemic there had been significantly fewer art exhibitions, and altogether fewer people in galleries, seeing and purchasing art.

“I know some artists are suffering because of it."

But Lambourne said a look through history showed “art is what survives” during different events, and it has a place in society, including South Canterbury.

The exhibition, at York St Gallery, officially opens to the public on Friday but in an effort to make art more accessible, owner Debbie Templeton-Page said she will always open privately.

“If people ring up, I’ll always open for them.

“I’ve always been happy to open up at other times.”

Templeton-Page said since Covid-19 had been in the country, there had been an increase in the number of people asking to visit privately.

Templeton-Page has made an effort to exhibit more South Canterbury artists in the past year, prompted by a personal endeavour to give local artists more recognition.

Recently Timaru-based artist Sharon Taylor was a first-time exhibitor.

“Our local artists are just as good as anyone.

“I’m trying to lift ours [South Canterbury artists] up, and hopefully they get the recognition they deserve.’’

This includes Lambourne, who Templeton-Page has known for a while, but this is the first time her work has been on display within the gallery.

“Having something like the York Street Gallery in Timaru is huge,” Lambourne said.

“We can have an outlet and see what other local artists are making.”

Lambourne said there was a real “give and take relationship” with South Canterbury’s art community, where everyone visits one another’s works, takes their own inspiration from it and often purchased it as well.

Originally from England, Lambourne has had many creative ventures in South Canterbury, including briefly repurposing the old toothpick factory on Grey Rd into the gallery Art Asylum.

“I relocated 12 years ago to New Zealand, and I’ve been doing it [art] professionally ever since.”