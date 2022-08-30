607 crosses to mark number of suicides in NZ at Timaru walk

Timaru woman Michelle Cogger with some of the 607 white crosses to be placed at Caroline Bay on Sunday.

Six-hundred-and-seven white crosses - each representing the number of deaths by suicide in New Zealand, will mark the end of a South Island Hope Walk.

While the sight may be confronting for some, it was an important metaphor, walk organiser Michelle Cogger said.

“We’re trying to make the point that those 607 people who have died are real people.

“They’re not just a number. You read the paper every year with the numbers and people think ‘oh’, but to actually see those white crosses...

“This is the reality. It’s not okay we have suicides in this country.’’

It’s a subject close to the Timaru-based mental health awareness advocate’s heart – for the past almost seven years she has been on a mission, following the death of her 27-year-old son Ryan Weaver-Cogger, 27, to suicide.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF The Timaru Hope Walk in 2018.

She wants to see a time when there are no suicides in New Zealand – a time when it would be possible for her to be unemployed from her work as there is not a need for it.

“And mental health services didn’t have to exist,’’ she said.

“It would be so good if the number of suicides was zero.’’

While she is realistic about that possibility of that actually happening, she is doing all she can to get the number down.

“I don’t want another family to have to go through what we went through.

“You walk in silence every day. Your life goes on with a new norm, it’s not the norm you had, and you learn to live with your grief.’’

In 2017, Cogger organised the first Hope Walk in Timaru – a chance for people to walk together, dressed in yellow, to remember those who been lost to suicide, as well giving them to talk to others, and feel hope.

This year’s walk, on Sunday, will be the first in two years, and more than ever, was vital, Cogger said.

“Covid and lockdowns really haven’t helped.

“Humans need interaction – we’re not like lions or elephants. The last two years have really highlighted that.’’

For those already suffering from anxiety or depression, the lack of being around others, could exacerbate that, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Michelle Cogger has been organising Timaru’s Hope Walk since 2017.

And she hoped Sunday’s walk would help with this – giving others the chance to be with people again, and walk in solidarity.

People on the walk who have lost someone to suicide are encouraged to bring something that reminds them of that person – a photograph, a favourite shoe, even a favourite top.

These items will be placed among the white crosses at the end of the walk at Caroline Bay.

“We’re trying to make it real.

“They were a person. There was a family that was affected by their death, and there is a snowball affect.

“We are the ones left behind.’’

In the 2020/21 financial year there were 11 suspected suicides in the South Canterbury District Health Board area, five more than the previous year but six short of the 17 confirmed in 2011/12.

In the year to the end of June 2022, there were 607 deaths throughout the country, down from 628 the year before.

The 3.2km Timaru Hope Walk will walk from the Church St entrance of Centennial Park, ending on the grass area in front of the rotunda on Caroline Bay.

The walk will be a gold coin donation per walker, with money raised going to Ampss101.

DOUG FIELD/STUFF The Timaru Hope Walk, in 2018, making its way along Church St.

A briefing will begin at 10am, with walkers leaving at 10.30am.

Where to get help