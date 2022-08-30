Timaru man takes home national title at 2022 New Zealand Motocross TT Nationals

Timaru's Andrew Richardt (Kawasaki KX450F) was the overall winner in the premier MX1 class at the 2022 New Zealand Motocross TT Nationals in Timaru at the weekend.

A Timaru man has been named the motocross champion of New Zealand after winning the main event at the 2022 New Zealand Motocross TT Nationals in Timaru.

Andrew Richardt, riding his Kawasaki KX450F, was the overall winner in the premier MX1 class at the championships at Dalmore Farms on Munro Rd, Pareora, just south of Timaru over the weekend.

“I'm pretty happy, but it wasn't the plan at all,” Richardt told The Timaru Herald on Tuesday.

“I nearly didn't enter as I lost a bit of my spark and I blew my ankle a year ago but due to some other riders’ misfortunes, it was a lucky win.

“But that’s motor sport. Sometimes it can be harsh.”

Richardt said Justin Macdonald, of Christchurch, was the favourite to win but after a crash with another rider, did not compete in any other race over the weekend.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Riley Hendry, left, of Christchurch, and Ben Costello, of Rakaia, on Saturday.

Timaru man Josh May was winning the MX1 class races, but ran out of fuel on his first race on Sunday which saw Richardt beat Michael Dunn and taking home the national title, he said.

May eventually finished the championships third overall, just four points behind Dunn.

When Richardt was questioned if he will be competing next year, he said, while he loves riding his bike, he wants to put racing on the back burner for a bit.

“[Winning] wasn't on the radar at all. My goal was to go and have fun and try my best.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Riders at the start line on Saturday at the New Zealand Motocross TT Nationals in Timaru.

He finished 4th, 4th, 2nd, 1st and 2nd over his five MX1 class races at the weekend which was enough for him to take the title for 2022.

Richardt was not the fastest rider at the event – that honour going to MX2 (250cc) class rider Jack Symon, from Invercargill – and Richardt didn't have the most wins in the MX1 class either, with fellow Timaru man May winning four of the five MX1 races, but Richardt was champion in the consistency stakes and in the overall analysis.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Brody Fairbrother, of Christchurch, during the National Class 6 Junior (12-16 years old) 90/125cc race on Saturday.

Motorcycling New Zealand motocross commissioner Lindsey Heileson agreed the event was a resounding success.

"It was a pleasure to attend the first TT nationals in the South Island," Heileson said.

"It was an amazing club of volunteers who put together and ran a fantastic event, which was well-supported by riders of all ages. I look forward to more big events in the South Island to come in the next few years."

Class winners over the weekend were:

MX1 – Andrew Richardt

MX2 – Jack Symon

125cc – Christchurch's Marshall Phillips

Senior women – Gordonton's Mikayla Rowe

Veterans' class – New Plymouth's Mitch Rowe

Junior 14-16 years' 250cc – Invercargill's Seth Morrow

Junior 12-16 years' 125cc – Seth Morrow

Junior women, 8-16 years' 85/150cc – Invercargill's Bella Earley

Junior 12-16 years' 85/150cc – Christchurch's Riley Hendry

Junior 8-11 years' 85cc/150cc – Invercargill's Ryan Keen