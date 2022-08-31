Timaru's Artisan Farmers Market celebrates two years at site

Ian and Mandy Thompson, of Canterbury Clanger, started their business at the Timaru Artisan Farmers Market and then opened a shop on Timaru’s main street.

Selling pasties was something Mandy Thompson had wanted to do since she was a young girl helping her mother make them for her uncle's pub in the United Kingdom.

Now, years later, Thompson is living that dream, with the Timaru Artisan Farmers Market the perfect starting block for her, and husband Ian’s business.

Canterbury Clangers is one of several of the regular stalls at the market who have been with it since before it moved from Strathallan St to George St, two years ago.

Those two years will be celebrated by the farmers market on Saturday, with its manager saying the location shift “was the best move we could have made”.

Canterbury Clanger’s Mandy and Ian Thompson’s journey from starting out at the farmers market has helped them open a kitchen on Timaru’s main street.

The couple moved to New Zealand over a decade ago and after losing their house in the Christchurch Earthquake, the Thompsons, and their children, moved to St Andrews south of Timaru, with Ian, an engineer, spending his week in Christchurch and coming back to his family at the weekend.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff Andrea Hutton at the new site of the Timaru Artisan Farmers Market in 2020.

“I got sick of commuting and I thought, ‘what is going on?’, we came to New Zealand to get away from travelling to work so much,” Ian said.

Starting with the kitchen at home, Mandy would make various baked goods, and selling them at the farmers market when it was located in Strathallan St.

After they found some success there the couple started taking wholesale orders and then they took the jump to properly go into business.

Ian left his job after three years of going back and forth to Christchurch.

“I like to say I do all the hard work and Mandy does the fancy stuff, but she does most of the hard work, and she is the brains behind the operation, and it's her dream,” Ian said.

“It was something she had always wanted to do, and when it came to opening a store, the first lockdown hit and that scared us away for a while.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ian and Mandy Thompson, of Canterbury Clanger, are thrilled to see how the market has grown over the past two years.

Continuing at the farmers market when the country came out of lockdown they continued the wholesale side of the business, which was going well, but missed the customer and community interaction.

“That is what we missed, we missed seeing people and interacting with them like we do at the markets.’’

They pursued Mandy’s dream of having a shop and signed a lease on the Stafford St site – two days later the 2021 August lockdown hit, Ian said.

Lockdown halted the opening until September, and now the Canterbury Clanger store is set to celebrate its first birthday.

“It has been a whirlwind,” Ian said.

“I cannot believe over 100,000 pasties later people still want to buy them,” Mandy said.

Bejon Haswell/Stuff The Timaru Artisan Farmers Market second birthday and spring market will take place on Saturday from 9am until 12.30pm. (File photo)

It has not been easy and Covid-19 has affected the business somewhat, but the couple said if now isn’t the right time, when is?.

“We won’t get to 65 years old and think, ‘oh I wish I pursued that’,” Ian said.

Market manager Andrea Hutton has been part of the Timaru Farmers Market scene for more than a decade since it took place at Caroline Bay, and said it has been great to see how the weekly event has changed.

“At the old site, in the winter months we would have an average of six stalls, this winter we averaged around 30 stalls,” Hutton said.

The Timaru Artisan Farmers Market second birthday and spring market will take place on Saturday, from 9am until 12.30pm.

More than 70 stalls have signed up, and Hutton hopes the number of stallholders stays at around the 50 mark over the upcoming Christmas period.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Ian and Mandy Thompson of Canterbury Clanger will have their pasties for sale at Saturday’s market.

Lockdowns over the past couple of years had meant there were times they market couldn’t open but people in the community did what they needed to keep the market operational when the world opened up, she said.

The weeks of isolation diversified the market more by bringing in new stallholders, Hutton said.

“Stallholders and visitors did the right thing by wearing masks allowing the event to continue in restrictions,” she said.

“And as the market has more of a craft element to it since moving to the new location, a lot of people who started a crafting business in lockdown have started to sell at the market.”