Contaminated Chrome Platers site still awaiting funding for remediation

The fenced off abandoned Chrome Platers building at the eastern end of North St, Timaru. Photo taken April, 2022.

A lack of funding is holding up remediation of the site dubbed New Zealand's most dangerous contaminated site in 2021.

Final clean up of the derelict Chrome Platers building, at the eastern end of North St, Timaru, has been an ongoing issue since it was the scene of a sulphuric acid fire in 2015.

Stephen Doran, Timaru District Council's communications manager, told The Timaru Herald there are a number of credible options for remediation, but due to lack of funds, none had been chosen.

“While there are a number of credible options for remediation of the site, we’re still working on confirming funding support from partner agencies.

READ MORE:

* Still no remediation plan for New Zealand's most dangerous contaminated site

* Timaru building ranked New Zealand's most dangerous contaminated site

* Stay out warning for toxic and unsound Chrome Platers building in Timaru



“We don’t feel that it is appropriate for Timaru District ratepayers to foot the full cost of the site remediation, nor do we ... believe that this was the intention when ownership was vested in us by the courts.”

Stephanie Koviessen, Environmental Science and Hazards team leader, said as far as Environment Canterbury (ECan) was aware “no final decision on remediation has been made”.

“We remain in contact with Timaru District Council to provide ongoing advice”.

The building was cleared of its toxic chemicals in early 2017, an $870,000 operation where 133,500 litres of hazardous chemicals and contaminated electroplating equipment were moved.

A Ministry for the Environment spokesperson said this clean-up was funded by its contaminated site remediation fund (CSRF) fund, and it has “quantified and reduced the risks posed by the site”.

Doran says the safety risk posed by the building has been reduced with the removal of chemicals and the building’s closure, giving them more time to think over the decision.

“We believe there is time to ensure that we can arrange a solution with partner agencies that’s acceptable and affordable for our community.”

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Signs warn people to stay out of the former Chrome Platers building in Timaru.

The Ministry put the building at the top of its contaminated site list in 2021.

“Site safety and decisions on the future of the building are for the landowners, Timaru District Council, to determine,” the ministry spokesperson said, confirming its

role in the remediation process was as a “funder of investigation and remediation of contaminated land” through the CSRF which can provide up to 50% of the total project costs.

“This fund assists regional councils with the investigation and remediation of contaminated land where a party cannot be held liable.

“An option is for the TDC and ECan to make an application to the CSRF for the remediation of the site and, provided the project meets the fund’s eligibility criteria, the ministry will consider the application.”

ECan has been monitoring groundwater at the site since 2017, and providing scientific expertise to the TDC over the building’s condition.

“Groundwater monitoring wells have been monitored four times over the past five years. The most recent monitoring event was undertaken in April 2022,” Koviessen said.

Koviessen said this monitoring process involved checking “seven bores onsite and another seven located between the site and the coast” to see if the contaminated groundwater from the site was moving to other areas.

“This monitoring shows no clear evidence of onsite groundwater contamination migrating away from the former electroplating site.”

Koviessen said continued testing was allocated in ECan’s 2022-2023 Annual Plan.

The building was previously listed as Heritage New Zealand (HNZ) catergory 2 building, but in March 2019, HNZ cleared the way for the 135-year-old building to be removed, advising the TDC that what was required to restore the building would damage its heritage values.

The building has been on the most contaminated list since 2016.

The ministry confirmed the CSRF list for 2022 is being updated, and will be released before the end of the year.

Kopeopeo Canal, Whakatane, and Waikanae Stream, Gisborne, were also listed in the top 3 contaminated sites in the Ministry’s 2021 list.