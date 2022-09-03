Braemar Station: 50 years of Mackenzie farming life

Braemar Station’s 404.6 hectares now flooded by the new Lake Pūkaki.

They lost their home to a hydro lake, endured the harsh conditions of farming in the Mackenzie, and tenure review, and now Duncan and Carol Mackenzie have a story or two to tell, releasing a book about their life on Braemar Station. They spoke to Rachael Comer.

When Covid-19 reached the shores of New Zealand in 2020, and the nation was put into lockdown, many Kiwis, only allowed to leave the house for essentials, or a walk, got busy doing housework.

While staying at home provided many with the opportunity to clean out their fridges and pantries, Duncan and Carol Mackenzie had different ideas.

Keen golfers, the pair set up a course on the grounds of their Timaru property, and decided it was as good a time as any to start writing a book about their life on Braemar Station, in the Mackenzie.

For the past two-and-a-half years the Mackenzies have read through Duncan’s old farm diaries and pored over Carol’s detailed, captioned photo albums, recalling the stories of their 50 years on the station.

Supplied The original Braemar homestead hut near the Tasman River as painted by William Raworth in 1875.

The result, the self-published – Braemar Station – Celebrating 50 years of Mackenzie farming life, a book the couple will officially launch in Timaru on Sunday.

The pair admits to being slightly naive when it came to writing a book, but with the years before their 50-year ownership of Braemar Station mentioned in other publications, the Mackenzies were eager to get started.

“A lot of people knew we had lived at the head of a lake,’’ Duncan said.

“They’d ask how we got there, and people would often say ‘why don't you write a book?’’’

Writing a book was also important in keeping the stories alive, Carol said.

“Some of the family didn’t know something, or couldn’t remember or weren’t there when it happened.’’

Supplied Duncan and Carol Mackenzie, in 1970, newly married feeding out on land which is now under Lake Pūkaki.

Carol said the pair had some “very well-informed people” help them get the book published.

Braemar Station sits on the eastern shore of Lake Pūkaki, 30 minutes from Takapō/Tekapo, and 40 minutes from Twizel, with the Alps 2 Ocean cycle trail passing through.

The newly-wed Mackenzies moved to Braemar at the start of February, 1970.

The Murray family had been at Braemar for 46 years, having bought it in 1911, with three generations running it, selling to the Australian and NZ Land Company in 1957.

George Murray built the homestead and sheds and put in a power plant soon after taking possession in 1911.

All the buildings were built with rimu which was sent from Christchurch.

Supplied Duncan Mackenzie dog trialling with Rock, Roy, Meg and Snow at Elephant Hill in the early 1970s.

Duncan believes George unloaded every board of timber himself and if it was twisted or had knots on it, he would send it back to Christchurch on the truck.

The homestead was single storey, with four bedrooms, a bathroom, and a small hobby kitchen, a large living room, dining room and a very wide hall.

The large living room had been converted from a billiard room, by a relation, the late Sir Miles Warren, in his early student days of studying architecture.

The homestead had good shelter, a swimming pool and tennis court.

The Mackenzies said there was no insulation in the home’s ceilings, but there was an amp meter, volt meter, and a cycle meter with lots of switches to divert extra power to three big water cylinders if the voltage got too high.

Supplied Tim Black and Hamish Mackenzie classing the last of the merino clip at Braemar Station.

It was murder on light bulbs as it was 53 years old by the time the Mackenzies took over, and the governor was getting worn.

Carol had to become adept at managing the loadings depending on how much power she was using.

When the Mackenzie’s children, Annabel and Hamish, came along, their daughter was enrolled, at 4, for her first year of Early Childhood Correspondence Education, starting in 1976.

This was available to children unable to attend Playcentre Kindergarten, and so began the excitement of a large green canvas mail bag arriving from Wellington every two weeks.

As the children got older, the work moved to primary school level. They were taught for eight years before heading off to boarding school – Annabel to St Margaret’s in Christchurch, and Hamish three years at Waihi before going on to Christ’s College in Christchurch.

Throughout their time on the farm, Duncan said one of the toughest aspects was the intense extremes in weather.

“There was extreme and dry heat in the summer, and cold, snowy winters.

Supplied Coming out of the forks.

“There was a shorter growing season with over 100-day winters.’’

Another massive challenge for the Mackenzies was the raising of Lake Pūkaki for power generation.

“People said one of the hardest things you’ll go through is the raising of a lake,’’ Duncan said.

“We had to restart the whole thing [farm].’’

The raising of the lake by 38 metres, for power generation, affected Braemar the most, of all the surrounding farms, with all the buildings and yards, plus 404.6 hectares going under the water, the Mackenzies said.

It was a massive task looking for land flat enough to rebuild on, with layout design for the new development required to be meticulously planned.

All the buildings needed to be connected by roads, power, water and phones, allowing for trucks turning near buildings, the ability to allow wool to be loaded out of the wool shed as well as loading ramps for sheep and cattle.

Supplied Hamish and Duncan Mackenzie in the sheep yards.

Thousands of tons of shingle was carted from the Tasman Riverbed, by scrapers to form roads and truck-turning areas.

The power was brought down about 4 kilometres from the 33,000 volt line connecting Aoraki/Mt Cook Village to Tekapo and distributed mostly underground, to all the buildings around Braemar.

The new Braemar Station home, built by Paul Johns, began going up in May 1976, with the concrete floor made from shingle from the Tasman River.

The result is a 450sqm home which cost $120, 000 to build. It was completed in August 1977, much to the Mackenzie’s relief as the lake was rising and getting near the old homestead.

And sometimes, with heavy winter demand on the lake, it would fall well down and expose areas where the old homestead and yards once were.

Old rusted tools and horseshoes were often found, as well as the foundations of buildings, and the painted edge of the swimming pool.

Because of the location of Braemar, over the years the Mackenzies had many requests from movie scouts, and others in the industry of filming.

Projects have included Bollywood productions and Peter Jackson also did a sequence up in a native block with massive moraine rock and wilding trees for a segment of one of the Hobbit movies.

Tenure review is another subject covered in the book, with Braemar applying to enter the process in 2000.

Supplied Feeding silage in the winter revolutionised feed quality.

Tenure review began with the Crown Pastoral Land Act 1998 and there are about 350 Crown leases in the South Island.

About 20% of the South Island is leasehold, and after 1998 a farmer could voluntarily apply to go into the process, enabling them to possibly hand back land to the Crown that may have been high and unproductive, but valuable for conservation or recreational purposes, and have the opportunity to freehold lower, more productive land.

Braemar was accepted into the system in 2003, and while the process was lengthy, Duncan said the process worked for them, but it was not for everyone.

“It gave us security.’’

Another big change at Braemar was subdividing the original freehold, meaning they were able to control stock, and improve paddocks.

“One of those improvements was moving hay to silage which revolutionised the place.’’

In May 2007, the Mackenzies retired to Timaru with their son Hamish, and his wife Julia, taking up the reins.

But their memories of Braemar still remain strong, and the book’s publication has helped rekindle some of those moments.

And their mark is still on the land – in the form of a Sierra redwood, planted at the top of the drive into Braemar – a fitting way to remember and celebrate 50 years of Mackenzie farming life.

Braemar Station – Celebrating 50 years of Mackenzie farming life is available now at all good booksellers, or by emailing brae-mac@xtra.co.nz.

The book will be officially launched at Hector Black’s, 129A Stafford St, Timaru, on Sunday, September 4 at 5pm.