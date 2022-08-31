Biggest show yet for South Canterbury Art Society

An artwork titled Butterfly Swarm by artist Maree McMullan on display at the South Canterbury Art Society Spring Exhibition 2022.

The South Canterbury Art Society has reason to celebrate, with its recent Spring Exhibition the largest spring show the organisation’s president has ever seen.

Also a society member for eight years, Helen Willcock said more than 154 artworks were on display at the society’s show last weekend, and put the exhibition’s growth down to an increase in membership – it now had about 130 artists in the society.

“We’re increasing all the time,’’ she said.

More than 30 artworks had sold at the exhibition, – most of that going to the artist, and a “small commission to cover costs” taken by the society.

Beginning with an opening night last Thursday and running until last Sunday, Willcox was pleased with the amount of people who visited the exhibition at the society’s rooms on Gleniti Rd.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff A record number of artworks were on display at the South Canterbury Art Society Spring Exhibition 2022.

The expansion of the “very diverse group” is reliant on word-of-mouth recommendations, and Willcock believes the society is known to be a “lovely, enthusiastic group of people”.

“Word of mouth is very important in Timaru.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff An artwork titled Covid Mask Canvas by artist, Maree Maxwell, on display at the Spring Exhibition 2022.

The spring exhibition compliments the society’s larger display at the Aigantighe Art Gallery at the end of the year.

Smaller in-house exhibitions are held throughout the year to encourage members, she said.

“You always get a boost if something sells or even some positive feedback.

“You have to be quite brave to put your work out there.’’

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Artist, Inked Dench, at the South Canterbury Art Society Spring Exhibition 2022 on Sunday.

A majority of the works exhibited were created at the society’s Thursday art group, meeting at the society from 10 to 2pm every week, to work together and idea-swap.

“We say ‘come along and bring something you want to work on’.

“We’re all open to ideas and ask how we should do things.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Visitors at the South Canterbury Art Society Spring Exhibition 2022, on Sunday.

Artists from a variety of different mediums including watercolours, oils, pastel work, acrylics, sculpture and some mixed media make up the society.

And now, with the spring show behind them, all attention is turned to the Alpine Energy South Canterbury Art Society Annual Exhibition, where works are selected and winners decided by an “out of town judge” and displayed at Aigantighe.