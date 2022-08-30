Temuka man says he breached home detention conditions to help neighbour

Anthony Paul says he breached his home detention conditions to help a neighbour in trouble.

A Temuka man who admitted breaching his home detention conditions to help an elderly neighbour escaped further penalty when he appeared in the Timaru Disrict Court on Tuesday.

Anthony Paul admitted one charge of breaching his home detention conditions.

Lawyer Jay Lovely said Paul’s 79-year-old neighbour had gone riding on his bike and got into trouble.

“He’d bogged his bike, and the tide was coming in, so he went to tow his mate out – that was the reason why he wasn’t at home.”

READ MORE:

* Home detention at B&B: Hosts' horror at offender's 'drug-fuelled bender'

* Summer holidays on home detention too much for repeat drink-driver

* Hawke's Bay sex offender avoids jail to get home detention

* Probation grants Ed Sullivan home detention outings



Probation officer Kathleen Merrick told the court that after being sentenced to five months’ home detention on April 12, 2022 for driving with excess breath alcohol, Paul had accrued verbal and written warnings for several breaches of his electronically monitored home detention.

Merrick said Paul had received a verbal warning after his probation officer noticed he had left his curfew address in May and gone to the supermarket with his partner, was given a written warning in June for leaving his address without permission, and another verbal warning in July for “deviating from the approved route.”

Merrick described another incident in which Paul failed to go directly home after reporting to his probation officer. On checking his GPS tracker, it was discovered he was at Patiti Point.

When contacted by phone, he told probation “he needed a breather”. He was told to return home immediately without making any stops on the way.

However, Paul stopped at the supermarket for 12 minutes before heading home, then sat in his car in a street near his house, calling his probation officer to advise where he was, she said.

JOHN BISSET/Stuff Judge Mill recorded the conviction but discharged Anthony Paul.

The following week, while reporting to his probation officer, he was asked if he had left his address for any reason.

Paul explained he had breached his detention conditions again, and said he had “only once, early today, because my mate needed a tow out of the river.”

As mitigating factors, Lovely offered that Paul “has a pretty good record to date, the home detention is nearly finished, and he was doing a good thing.”

“I’d submit that instead of making this bigger than it needs to be, maybe we could convict and discharge.

“The reality is, his friend was bogged, the tide was coming in, he didn’t feel he had a choice.”

Merrick said Paul’s compliance had improved in recent weeks, there had been no further breaches, and his sentence was due to end in 11 days.

Judge Ian Mill told Paul “it seems you may have struggled at times with home detention conditions,” but that compliance had improved, and he didn’t have a long list of convictions.

Paul was convicted and discharged.