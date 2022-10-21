Rare atmospheric phenomenon snapped by Mackenzie photographer.

Renowned Mackenzie photographer George Empson has captured yet another gem, this time one which will advance science.

The images of the atmospheric phenomenon, which Empson captured in Takapō/Tekapo in 2021, have gone around the world, assisting a team of astronomers from Boston University and appearing in an upcoming academic article.

The rarely recorded aurora-like activity, known as STEVE (Strong Thermal Emission Velocity Enhancement), happens at the same time as the aurora, but is generated through different processes.

Empson said he had no idea what he was seeing when he snapped the photos.

“At first, I thought someone was pointing a laser light skyward but quickly realised it was an arc that went from horizon to horizon, west to the east.”

George Empson/Supplied Scientists from Boston University have used the photos of the STEVE arc captured by photographer George Empson to help calculate the height of the arcs and aid in other research on the rare aurora-like activity.

He had been tipped off to a “fantastic aurora” by friends, astronomers Pam Kilmartin and Alan Gilmore, late on the evening of November 4, 2021.

“I ... raced out, put all the gear into the truck and got a couple of kilometres down the road, got the tripod and everything else together and headed up a ridge – falling in a few rabbit holes on the way – getting up there to a very dark area I knew of ... with no artificial light whatsoever.

“I was taking photographs of the aurora, and it wasn't till I went to change settings on the camera that I turned slightly to my right and up above thought ‘what the hell’s that?’

“So I trained the lens and the camera onto it. It was a lot of guesswork – the timing and the ISO rating.”

George Empson/Supplied An aurora captured by photographer George Empson the same night he managed to snap a rare STEVE arc.

Empson said the display didn’t last long, and after taking a few shots, he didn’t think more of it until going through the photographs the next day.

“I thought, ‘boy, this looks different’. I sent the photos off to Alan and Pam, and of course they said, well, this is STEVE.”

A veteran landscape and nature photographer, Empson said night sky photography is still trial and error for him.

“I’m only an amateur as far as that goes... it's a lot of mucking around and experimentation.”

Focusing “is a major problem”, with the lens sometimes coming off his chosen setting, but he’s come up with a number 8 fencing wire-style hack.

“I've found now that I take some masking tape, and when I put the camera lens on to infinity, I tape it, so it can’t move.”

Empson said the ISO rating is “racked up there” from his usual setting of about 100 ISO to about 2500 – 4000 ISO for the STEVE photos.

George Empson/Supplied George Empson captures stunning images of the Mackenzie landscape and regularly shares those with readers of Stuff and The Timaru Herald.

“Then you've got to figure out how many seconds for the exposure, because you’ve got to have a timer or a control cable on it to hold the shutter open, and then time it. I just count – normally, it's about 20 to 30 seconds, but some of them can go over a minute – it depends on how dark the night is.

“The only thing I regret is I've got a fisheye lens, it's about a 10mm and I didn’t have it with me that night. I could have put that on and would have got the whole thing, the whole big curvature.

“I think they were taken on a 16mm, which took about half of it – that's why I had to do the east and the west [as two separate photos]. To have had that fisheye would have been brilliant, but you can’t win them all.”

While Empson “didn't have a clue” what he was capturing at the time, Boston University research professor of astronomy Carlos Martinis was thrilled to discover the images, which allowed him and his team to determine the characteristics and height of STEVE.

Martinis is part of the international team behind an earlier paper based on STEVE photographs from New Zealand, which helped pin down the first evidence of a direct evolution from one arc to the other.

George Empson/Supplied A waxeye gets a good look at snowflakes falling in George Empson's garden earlier this year.

“Ian Griffin from Otago Museum had beautiful images from the 2015 St Patrick’s Day storm – he was driving south to capture a very beautiful aurora, and suddenly saw there was a big red arc overhead.

“He stopped and started taking pictures, and that’s when the arc started to evolve and ended up being a very thin purplish-white-mauve arc – that's the STEVE.”

Martinis said Boston University operates optical instruments across the world, from equatorial to sub-auroran regions, in North and South America, Europe, Antarctica, South Africa and New Zealand, including an “all-sky” scientific camera at the Mt John Observatory.

In November 2021, during routine inspections of imaging data, scientists in Boston noticed something happening in the monitoring.

“So we took a look at the other side of the world, and saw New Zealand had clear skies and there was a beautiful auroral display and an east-west elongated arc. I sent a message to Ian and asked him to check if anyone in his network had any images of what seemed to be a STEVE, and that eventually got to George.”

Auroras are typically visible in red and green colours, but arcs away from the auroral region are subvisual – can’t be seen with the naked eye – and are only measured with sensitive light detectors or long exposure time photographs.

Supplied The STEVE was also captured by Boston University’s instrumentation housed at Mt John Observatory near Lake Tekapo, which, alongside Empson’s and other photographs - allowed the team to triangulate the height. (File photo)

On the night of November 4, a red arc was present, “but it was very dim, so you couldn’t see it with your naked eye.”

Martinis said the arc, known as a stable auroral red (SAR) arc, was detected with the all-sky camera at Mt John only in the red wavelength “until around 930 Universal Time (UT), when we started seeing the arc appearing in other wavelengths – that’s the moment George took the picture.”

“In New Zealand, you see the aurora to the south, you very rarely see it overhead – an overhead structure would be a subauroral arc – and this was the case with George’s photos, it was directly overhead.

“He measured STEVE, and we confirmed with our instruments that something had happened with the original arc – that now we could see it in different wavelengths, and bright enough to be seen with the naked eye. That's one of the characteristics of STEVE, the fact you see it as whitish and not as monochromatic is because you have a combination of emissions of different wavelengths.”

George Empson/Supplied Another of the images of the STEVE captured by George Empson in November.

Another characteristic is STEVE tends to be very short-lived, he said.

“We have evidence ... there was a SAR arc originally, then STEVE developed for a brief period of time, and then STEVE is gone, but the SAR arc continued.”

He said Empson’s images, combined with those from Mt John and other auroral photographers, allowed the team to use triangulation to determine the height of the STEVE – around 200 kilometres.

Martinis said it was a great example of interaction between scientists and citizen scientists.

“Before, auroral photographers were called amateur photographers or amateur astronomers – they are not even close to amateur. The kind of work these guys do, like Ian and George ... it's amazing.

“The scientific community truly benefits from the contributions of citizen scientists.”

Martinis has just presented on the event at the 2nd STEVE workshop, held at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology-Haystack Observatory, and another paper has been submitted for the December meeting of the American Geophysical Union in Chicago, listing Empson as a co-author.

Ken Cheung/ Unsplash Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sy Reserve is the world’s largest dark sky reserve.

Takapō/Tekapo is part of the Aoraki Mackenzie International Dark Sky Reserve (AMIDSR), the world’s largest dark sky reserve, accredited in 2012.

Martinis said any effort to avoid light pollution is beneficial to astronomers and star gazers.

“When aurora chasers ask for advice, we usually say they need to move away from big cities and light because they illuminate the skies, making it difficult for your eyes to adjust.

“Luckily, Mt John Observatory ... is still a very, very good site regarding dark sky conditions.”