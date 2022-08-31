'Always destined to wear black': Timaru's Jorja Miller named in Black Ferns Sevens World Cup squad

Timaru's Jorja Miller has been named in the Black Ferns Sevens squad for the Sevens World Cup in South Africa. (File Photo)

Timaru’s Jorja Miller has been named in the Black Ferns sevens squad to play at the Sevens World Cup.

The All Blacks sevens and Black Ferns sevens squads were named on Wednesday, as the New Zealand teams head to South Africa as reigning champions after each winning the past two Sevens World Cups in San Francisco, in 2018, and Moscow, in 2013.

Miller, who signed a contract to join the squad late last year, was on her way to South Africa when The Timaru Herald contacted her on Wednesday so did not have time to talk.

However, Timaru Harlequins Rugby Football Club life member Gareth Burgess said the club was “extremely proud” of Miller’s journey from playing for the club at a young age to representing New Zealand.

“She was always destined to wear black,” Burgess said.

Stu Piddington/Stuff Jorja Miller, at South Canterbury under-48 kilogrammes rugby rep training, in 2015.

“She always had an eye on the Black Ferns squad. It’s such a thrill for her to make it to the biggest sevens' tournament in the world.”

Burgess said Miller always trained harder and longer than most, and always wanted to be better at the game.

“She was always a humble kid who had an end goal.

“Having an end goal will drive you to achieve it. She ticked all the boxes and put herself out there, and now she's reaping the rewards of the hard work she put in.”

Miller left Timaru Girls’ High School and moved to Christchurch Girls’ High in 2019, with the goal of making the Black Ferns Sevens team.

“After watching the sevens on the world stage at the Olympics, I thought it was a cool thing to be a part of and started aiming my goals towards there,” she told The Timaru Herald in January.

Mytchall Bransgrove/Stuff Hanan Shield player Jorja Miller tackles Ryan MacLeod at the South Island primary school rugby tournament held at Timaru’s Alpine Energy stadium in 2015.

Miller started playing rugby when she was 4-years old and didn't know there was a Black Ferns team back then.

“So, I always wanted to be an All Black, but then I found out there was a Black Ferns team, and I was pretty keen to make it into it.”

She said the support from her family and parents along with her own hard work and the skills she learned as a competitive Highland dancer, had all helped her get to where she is now.