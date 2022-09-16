Meet the candidates: Waimate District Council's 2022 candidates

We asked those standing in this year's local body elections in the Waimate District why people should vote for them and why they are running. Here’s what they had to say.

Waimate ward candidate Jonathan Charles Bird.

Jonathan Bird

Waimate ward

Why are you standing?

I have been considering standing for at least six years, this time I am in the right space to commit my time and energy to helping develop Waimate in a long term sustainable way.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I have had three careers. I am an aircraft engineer who ended up teaching engineering, and I am now working in Health and Safety; this range of experience and skills mean I understand the complexities I will see and be able to make change where needed.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Three Waters is the most important issue facing all local councils, we need to improve our water services and councils can do this if they have the money, it is the Government that needs to help by providing grants or interest free long term loans without taking ownership. With the large agribusinesses in Waimate District, or close by, Waimate has a bright future; but we must be sure that progress is sustainable and safe for future generations. Government across the country has been accused of not being open, councillors need to communicate in an open manner and be seen to be doing so.

The Waste-to-Energy plant proposed for the district has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Do you support it or are you against the proposal and why/why not?

SIRRL (South Island Resource Recovery Ltd) as a company has not produced good quality proposals and seems to be delaying producing the information that is needed to make quality judgements, I find their behaviour suspicious, and so I do not support the proposal.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

I am not affiliated to any group or political party.

Waimate ward and mayoral candidate Rick Stevens.

Rick Stevens

Waimate ward and mayoral candidate

Why are you standing?

I felt that the Waimate District has a great opportunity to grow over the next couple of years and I did not feel confident that the current council was ready to be proactive in their leadership to ensure this. Rather than complain I chose to do something about it.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

Work ethic, a positive attitude, common sense, and principals. I will bring transparency and enthusiasm into the council.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

The rising costs of asset management, the worker shortage within the district, and the rising burden on the ratepayers are the biggest problems facing the district. I want to give people a reason to live in Waimate. We have more jobs in the district than we have people for. We also have a high proportionate percentage of people who work in Waimate and live in another district. I want to use zoning and city planning to get more houses built within the district. Keep the money earned in Waimate in the district. By creating more ratepayers, the current burden of the few will be alleviated by an influx of new ratepayers.

The Waste-to-Energy plant proposed for the district has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Do you support it or are you against the proposal and why/why not?

From what I have read I am against the proposed plant. I do not feel that the proposal is feasible financially, the creation of jobs is overestimated and there is not any proven data showing the mitigation of harm to the environment.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No.

Waimate District Council mayoral candidate Craig Rowley.

Craig Rowley

Mayoral candidate

Why are you standing?

I have an immense passion for the district and I want to continue to provide a voice for my community. With the current reforms underway, it is essential that we continue to have our say on local democracy. I firmly believe in locals making local decisions.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

Having been mayor for the previous nine years I still have the ability to lead a cohesive effective team. I have both the time and commitment to properly represent the people of my district.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

The current centrally driven reforms that threaten the future of local government. We need to be sure our concerns are heard and that we make the most of any opportunities.

We need to continue to ensure that our infrastructure is maintained and upgraded to meet the challenges of a changing environment. That we continue to deliver cost-effective services to our community.

We need to continue to grow our district and support our existing and new businesses. We need to attract new residents to support a growing community. We have made great steps in this area recently and Waimate is thriving.

The Waste-to-Energy plant proposed for the district has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Do you support it or are you against the proposal and why/why not?

We are all waiting to see if, and when, a resource consent is applied for. We then need to do our due diligence and seek independent advice around the pros and cons. We will then form a submission and present to the independent ECan commissioners who are tasked with assessing the consent.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

None.

Waimate ward candidate John Begg.

John Begg

Waimate ward

Why are you standing?

I believe this is a pivotal time for local government which will require a strong council, making decisions based on reliable factual information while communicating well with the community.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

In the past 29 years I have been involved in community organisations, including being chairperson of Waimate High School Board of Trustees, Community Link, Christmas in the Square. From my role on committees and my personal experience I have a diverse knowledge of recreational, social, educational and health issues which affect the Waimate community.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

The various reforms promoted from Central Government (including the 3 Waters and Resource Management Act) which are swamping councils and placing extra workload on staff at the same time as they also complete normal council business. I see the need for the council to work alongside other councils and organisations to put forward alternatives which benefit our community and district.

Rising living costs affecting increases to rates, the ability of all members of our community to source essential resources such as health and social services and daily cost of essentials, like food, housing and power. Rating demands need to be balanced, so people can afford to pay but also community facilities and services are not degraded.

Community involvement to keep community healthy. With governmental regulations and demands increasing the community voice can be over-ridden. Council must reflect the heartbeat of the community. Due to the smaller size of our community and the significant work of volunteers council need to work with the community, empowering volunteers and community organisations as they contribute to the district.

The Waste-to-Energy plant proposed for the district has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Do you support it or are you against the proposal and why/why not?

At this time I am not in favour of the proposed Waste to Energy plant. My reasons are:

The company has not given enough information for proper public scrutiny and has not answered concerns which have arisen from the public.

I believe that although the way we deal with waste at present is not good, this proposed plant may not be the answer. This is a nationwide problem and therefore our government should lead in finding long term solutions.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or political group?

No.

Waimate ward candidate Peter Paterson.

Peter Paterson

Waimate ward

Why are you standing?

I love Waimate. I attended Waimate High School and, after spending 20 years in Asia, I returned in 2020 to make Waimate my home. There are some challenging issues and I will work to achieve the best outcomes for residents. I will contribute to the sustainable development of the district.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I am a former registered civil engineer, with strong financial skills by virtue of running my own consulting and construction business for the last 10 years. For most of my career I planned, designed, and managed large scale land development projects comprised of earthworks, roading and Three Waters.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

I do not support the Water Services Entity Bill. I believe the Waimate District should maintain ownership and control of the assets paid for by the ratepayers. Drinking water quality is an extremely important issue and there are many ways of achieving this without taking over control.

The local government review is also of concern. I am happy with the status quo and believe that governance of Waimate District should stay at district level to ensure that the residents voices are heard. Rural communities have different needs to cities.

The Waste-to-Energy Plant is also a divisive issue.

The Waste-to-Energy plant proposed for the district has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Do you support it or are you against the proposal and why/why not?

I do not support developments that will have a detrimental impact on our environment. It is too early to comment on the waste to energy plant as a detailed proposal is not yet available. I have faith in those who will evaluate the proposed plant during the resource consent process.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

I have no affiliations to any political party or group.

Lower Waihao ward candidate Lisa Small.

Lisa Small

Lower Waihao ward

Why are you standing?

I am in a position where I am able to step up and offer to represent my ward on the issues that affect them and hopefully empower and encourage people to have their say.

What skills can you offer and why should people vote for you?

I relate to people from all walks of life. My involvement through community groups, policing and farming has provided me with good knowledge and understanding of the people who live here and the issues we face. I’m practical, diplomatic and open-minded with a positive outlook on life.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

The Water Services Entities Bill. I am opposed to this current legislation as written. Local services should be retained and controlled by Waimate District Council.

Lower Waihao Water Scheme. Consultation and transparency from all parties involved is important. We need long term, practical and affordable solutions to provide safe drinking water.

De-centralisation. I love our communities looking out for one another and working together to prosper. We lose our voice and control when smaller districts are amalgamated. It happened with our police and I don’t want that to happen to our council as well. I’m concerned about excessive Central Government overreach.

The Waste-to-Energy plant proposed for the district has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Do you support it or are you against the proposal and why/why not?

Some excellent questions have been asked of SIRRL by concerned residents and I look forward to hearing the answers should an application for Resource Consent be made.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

I am standing as an independent because I have no affiliation with any group or political party.

Waimate ward candidate Julie Dee.

Julie Dee

Waimate ward

Why are you standing?

I’d represent mothers and working parents with families within our community. I think our town could do better in after school and holiday programmes and in the health and wellness space with our community facilities being more accessible for all.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I am approachable, interested in community opinion and will advocate for those in need. I bring strategic and fair thinking. I can understand and voice concepts that need to be discussed and progressed. I want to see the town continue to thrive and grow while remaining a safe caring community.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Three Waters reform – against control going to a national governing body.

Community facilities and services – it’s important to keep focused on local wellness, health and make sure we are supporting our fitness and medical wellness sectors who support our people. I’d like to see more sporting activities and opportunities for kids in the community with lower entry costs.

Environment and resources - we need to be future proofing these and supporting our farmers/producers in our district.

The Waste-to-Energy plant proposed for the district has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Do you support it or are you against the proposal and why/why not?

There are valid logistical, health and environmental concerns about this coming to our district, and I am wary of the concept and its risks. I would not support any proposal to the district where there was doubt over health and safety.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No political affiliations. Member of a new working group looking to form a free local district newspaper. Member of New Zealand Equestrian Advocacy Group.

Waimate ward candidate Peter Collins.

Peter Collins

Waimate ward

Why are you standing?

I’m concerned with the speed of some proposed legislation while absent of effective communication with Local Government, in particular, what this means for our District, our population and even the future viability of our district council autonomy. I care about our future and the well-being of our residents.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I have six years experience as a Waimate District councillor, and 30-plus year’s self-employment. Involvement on many community groups including, Lister Home, Waimate District Council economic development strategy group and the Waimate2gether Community Led Development Programme. I am goal focused; I strive to understand problems, while thinking realistically to find suitable solutions.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Three Waters as proposed, the loss of our infrastructure, the troubled governance model. This legislation would leave smaller councils vulnerable. It’s essential to work together with other districts to fight this proposal.

Post Covid, escalating costs and ensuring the more vulnerable members of our society are given serious consideration when setting rates and budgets.

Waimate has some serious challenges ahead meeting its fiscal responsibilities. At this time of high inflation, low population, large district and increasing climate events. Council should maximise co-funding streams, reassess internal expenditure. Revisit the costs of compliance to council.

The Waste-to-Energy plant proposed for the district has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Do you support it or are you against the proposal and why/why not?

The public interest in this proposal will likely trigger consultation process with our community. Any project or business setting up in our district that has potential to leave an unfavourable perception or image of Waimate is of a serious concern to me.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No.

Waimate ward candidate Fabia Fox.

Fabia Fox

Waimate ward

Why are you standing?

In a period of significant change for both council and our communities, local government desperately needs strategic, positive, and engaged elected members to ensure the best outcomes for current and future generations, and for our environment. I want to continue to be this voice for the Waimate District.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

My experience as a councillor and a policy and sustainability professional means I can offer pragmatic local government experience and knowledge of the rapidly evolving laws and regulations council operates under. I am well-connected with residents across the Waimate community and understand the challenges we are all facing.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Resilience – be it to climate-related weather events, pandemics, inflationary pressures. As a small, rural district, we must ensure all our communities are prepared, supported, and well-connected to respond to these challenges.

Restoring our natural environment. Our waterways, biodiversity and future generations deserve better. We must work with our communities and partner with other organisations to ensure that protecting and restoring our environment is a priority, not a nice to have.

Ensuring our district has a council that works constructively to address change and challenges, prioritising the long-term wellbeing of our community, rather than protecting the status quo.

The Waste-to-Energy plant proposed for the district has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Do you support it or are you against the proposal and why/why not?

Far smarter people than me are developing new national waste and energy strategies. Neither of these strategies are advocating waste-to-energy technology as a way to resolve our current challenges. I take their lead, and believe that waste reduction, renewable energy and a circular economy are our future.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No.

Lower Waihao ward candidate Bruce Murphy.

Bruce Murphy

Lower Waihao Ward

Why are you standing?

I have grown up in the Waimate District and, with Lesa my wife, we have raised a family here. The opportunities for progression in agriculture in our district are exciting. I wish to stand and help the council shape Waimate’s future for generations to come.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I have shown a large commitment of time and resources already to our district. I currently sit on the Lower Waihao zone committee, I am on irrigation boards and have given 12 years to school board of trustees that support our area. I am a director for a large-scale dairy farming business.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Our council faces local body reform, I see opportunities to improve systems, so the council will operate efficiently for the community it serves. Erosion of the Lower Waitaki riverbed is a key issue for me, in future we need more electricity. Meridian’s consents need renewal in 2028, I will be a strong voice to improve oversight and river management as the Waitaki is already paying its dues.

Three waters reform is a huge issue that we need to keep pushing back on. Nitrate issues in the Lower Waihao drinking water need to be remedied by the community that uses it.

The Waste-to-Energy plant proposed for the district has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Do you support it or are you against the proposal and why/why not?

I am not prepared to decide, yet the only information in the public arena is limited. Let SIRRL make their case for debate, let the community decided through submissions.

I believe we shouldn’t keep burying rubbish or destroying the Waitaki River chasing the electricity that we need in the future.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No affiliation to any political party or lobby groups.

Waimate ward candidate Sharyn Cain.

Sharyn Cain

Waimate ward

Why are you standing?

Local Government in New Zealand is going through a very significant period of change and reform, so I am seeking re-election to the Waimate ward to continue to advocate and fight for the best possible outcomes for our district that ensures we retain local voice and local decision-making.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

I am an experienced governance member with a lot of local knowledge, research everything fully, am out and about in our community hearing from vast perspectives and will always try my absolute best to make considered decisions that look to not just the present but the following generations.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Reform – Future for Local Government, Resource Management Act, Three Waters and others will have a significant impact on our community. I have vast knowledge and will look to secure the best outcomes for our people.

Regulation – Our district is predominantly primary industry based, and their support services, so with regulation around climate change etc we need balanced, workable solutions that are relevant to our local situation.

Reinvigoration – It’s been a period of high anxiety with the pandemic, national/global conditions and the above. We need district revitalisation, increased events, support of community initiatives, and to work with local businesses to market our district.

The Waste-to-Energy plant proposed for the district has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Do you support it or are you against the proposal and why/why not?

As a current elected member of a consenting authority to this proposal, if a resource consent is applied for, I am unable to voice an opinion before all information is available. At present, I continue to undertake due diligence via research, seeking information, and listening to community members thoughts.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

I am not affiliated to any political party or protest group.

Waimate ward candidate Thomas Williams.

Tom Williams

Waimate ward

Why are you standing?

Should I achieve the privilege of being a district councillor, as a team, I would like to access the social housing opportunities for our community, examine carefully the Three Waters proposal and help encourage economic development respectfully.

What skills can you offer and why should people vote for you?

I spent a term on the governing board of Wintec as co-business and assets manager, I also chaired the national tertiary education board. I achieved a Bachelor in Social Science, base trade fitter in engineering to name a few accolades.

I currently direct and run a successful business in waste to energy/environmental design engineers, planners and project management.

I am an approved kiatiaki/ guardian of our waterways in our region by the Hon Stuart Nash from the great divide to the 200-mile limit. I also oversee the consents for Waihao Rūnanga.

I have designed effluent treatment systems that are endorsed by MPI the honourable Damien O'Connor and senior advisor for North Island Iwi, regional council and other district councils.

And am very passionate for the well-being of all our community.

I believe that our community needs to be well-informed and with the skill sets I have hopefully our community will put their faith in me to collectively work hard and diligently for all of our wonderful dynamic caring community families.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

The Three Waters needs to be carefully examined and our council team/whānau and our community are well-informed. There is not enough information at the moment for a decisive response. However, with transparency in this space I believe will be very helpful for us all.

Social housing is very important, local government and iwi can collectively utilise central government formulae, via Kāinga Ora and Te Puni Kōkiri, to gain financial support in achieving the social housing issues we are currently enduring.

Economic development in our district has huge potential, given we have endured the pandemic and are thriving to build our local businesses, farming communities and tourism. With these aspects engaged we will grow considerably.

Last and not least we are a bi-cultural district with multi-ethnicities collectively.

The Waste-to-Energy plant proposed for the district has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Do you support it or are you against the proposal and why/why not?

No, I do not support the proposed plant. There are no scientific facts that support the project.

The model that these people [South Island Resource Recovery Limited] are proposing will have numerous health and environmental issues that will affect the community where this plant exists.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

No.

Waimate ward candidate Sarah Huggins.

Sarah Huggins

Waimate ward

Why are you standing?

My strong connection with Waimate has motivated me to stand. We live in challenging times and I feel it’s important to hold onto what our district has, and to empower people to have a strong voice of democracy.

What skills can you offer, and why should people vote for you?

As a businesswoman for the pass 14 years, I practise effective listening skills and have a strong awareness in the diverse needs of the community. I am on various committees and boards and through this I have a deep understanding of how our community thinks and feels.

What are the three main issues facing your district, and how would you address these?

Three Waters Reform is something that I'm strongly opposed to. I believe we need to hold strong to our assets. There are still to many unanswered questions. We must hold on tight to what we have and make sure we do not lose our council to centralisation. Through our council is our community voice, and we need this to exercise our democracy to government.

Affordability of living within our district, as we are heading into a harder economic times we need to make sure that council has a tight grip on spending and rate raises are kept at a minimum.

The Waste-to-Energy plant proposed for the district has been a major topic of discussion over the past year. Do you support it or are you against the proposal and why/why not?

My understanding from research that it is not an efficient, environmentally friendly and economically viable waste-to-energy plant that could be built. There are many unanswered question around this proposal and there would have to be a lot more transparency and answers provided to determine and outcome that benefits our community.

Do you have any affiliation to a particular political party or group?

I stand as an independent lifelong community member.

Hakataramea-Waihaorunga Ward councillor Colin Pankhurst.

Colin Pankhurst, Hakataramea-Waihaorunga ward – has been elected unopposed.

Pareora – Otaio – Makikihi Ward candidate Sandy McAlwee.

Sandy McAlwee, Pareora – Otaio – Makikihi ward – has been elected unopposed.







Pareora – Otaio – Makikihi ward candidate Tom O'Connor.

Tom O’Connor, Pareora – Otaio – Makikihi ward – has been elected unopposed.