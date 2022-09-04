Ōamaru teacher aide wants to give students opportunities she didnt have in school

Ōamaru woman Alora Hill has worked as a teacher aide at Waitaki Girls’ for 8 years and helps those struggling in school.

Once a troubled teenager who didn't do very well in school, an Ōamaru woman jumped at the chance to complete qualifications which will help her help others struggling in school.

Having left school at 15, without an NCEA qualification, 28-year-old Alora Hill worked a variety of jobs before taking a role as a teacher aide at Waitaki Girls’ High School in 2015.

Hill said she is passionate about helping others and would have loved the same support as a teenager.

“If I had a teacher aide working alongside me who understood my behaviours were due to many outside factors and supported me, then I probably could have done a lot better at school.

“I want to be able to give students the opportunities that I didn’t have. Schools are changing in the support we can offer, and I want to be a part of that positive change.”

Earlier this year, with the support of the school and Careerforce, a business division of Te Pūkenga Work Based Learning Limited, Hill completed two Level 4 Health and Wellbeing qualifications and is a Youth Work Apprenticeship graduate.

Hill said she realised her passion in life was to help students with their mental, emotional and spiritual health and wellbeing and when the opportunity came up to learn more about her job, she took it.

“I believe, if we can support students in these areas then they have the best chance to engage and excel in their education.

“As a teacher aide, I work as an advocate for the students, listening to them, making sure they feel heard and are getting the support they need. We work very closely with our students, and because of this, we can often be the first people to pick up on their needs.

Supplied Alora Hill said she often takes students out of class to help them catch up on stuff they’ve missed, sits with them in class to assist them with their work or vary their work depending on what their needs are.

“It’s not unusual for our teens to come in distressed or anxious. We figure out what they need, calm them down or help teach them some self-soothing techniques, helping them to focus on their work and self-manage in the future.

“If we notice any learning difficulties, we can pass that information on, so the student can receive the best support to achieve academically.”

Hill said they often take students out of class to help them catch up on stuff they’ve missed, sit with them in class to assist them with their work or vary their work depending on what their needs are.

“There are many different layers to being a teacher aide and supporting our youth; the studies I have done helped further develop my skills in this area,” she said.

The apprenticeship was something that Hill was keen to do for herself.

“I thought it would be good to see if I could actually do it because I never believed that I could, but I wanted to progress further in life, so this was a good opportunity to test myself.

“Lots of people pumped me up and said ‘you are totally capable’ and as I went through the modules, I started to gain confidence in myself and my abilities.”

Supplied With a young family, the on-the-job method of learning worked well for Alora Hill.

“My work, my manager, my colleagues and my whānau have been massively supportive. I never realised how highly some people thought of me and the work I am doing.”

With a young family, the on-the-job method of learning worked well for Hill.

As a Māori woman, Hill said shefelt disconnected from her culture and the study had inspired her to build connections with her Māori side.

“When I started looking at the Te Whare Tapa Whā (Māori health) model, I realised something was missing in my life.

“If I hadn’t come across that model in this learning, I wouldn’t have started to reconnect with that side of my culture. It’s had a really big impact on me.”

Looking ahead, Hill is excited to connect with her culture and is keen to visit her whānau to learn more about her culture and focus on learning some Te Ao Māori and in 2023 she may embark on further study.