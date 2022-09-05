$3.9m carbon credit auction approval needed for Timaru landfill

Machinery at work at the Timaru District Council’s Redruth landfill on Monday.

The Timaru District Council (TDC) is expected to rubber stamp on Tuesday a staff request to spend up to $3.9 million in an auction for carbon credits needed for its landfill operations.

A report from Azoora Ali, the council's chief financial officer, to be tabled at the tenders and procurement committee meeting, outlines the TDC's legislative requirement under the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS).

Ali explained that each year the council is required to file a return with the New Zealand Emissions Trading Register to surrender carbon credit units.

"This carbon credit unit liability arises from our landfill operations and the gas emissions relating to this."

READ MORE:

* Everyone wants to buy carbon – so why does no one want to sell?

* Soaring demand to pollute blows Government's first limit on carbon units

* Government gives Emissions Trading Scheme a longer rein in 2022



Ali says the TDC's emissions return and surrendering of units takes place in May 2023 and auctions for them are held quarterly.

"There are two remaining Government auctions confirmed for 2022, September 7 and December 7. Auctions and unit availability for 2023 have not been confirmed to date."

Ali's report seeks approval to participate in Wednesday's auction and purchase credits to meet, or partially meet, council's 2022-2023 surrender liability.

"In order to provide the opportunity to participate in this auction, a collateral has been deposited by the due date of August 31 for the amount of $750,000 (25% of the allowable bid)."

Ali says that in May 2022 council filed a carbon unit surrender return of 45,738 units and in May 2021 it was 43,624 units.

“The last auction had a clearing price of $76 (per unit)...

“In the absence of having a definitive projection at this stage of the financial year, officers have discussed and agreed that council will assume a similar number of units to surrender will be required for the next return as there has been some initiatives to reduce the liability.”

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Entrance to the Timaru District Council’s Redruth Resource Recovery Park transfer station and landfill.

Ali says that on their assumptions, council “will therefore be required to purchase the full 45,000 (rounded) units before May 2023”.

“The cost of these could range from $3.5m to $4m excluding GST depending on the clearing price at the auction.

“It is proposed that we initially purchase up to $3m in the September auction and purchase the remaining units in the December auction.”

Ali’s report recommends a price per unit ranging between $70-$86 and council to approve purchasing units within that range.

If council doesn’t purchase units on Wednesday, the alternative is a secondary market which “continues to be at a higher price, generally $10 per unit above the auction price”.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff Staff at the Timaru District Council are seeking permission to buy up to 45,000 carbon credits to meet their legislative requirement under the Emissions Trading Scheme.

The report explains the auction process in that TDC places a bid (several different price points can be chosen) and once bidding closes, all bids are ranked highest to lowest and allocated on that basis.

“The price paid will be the lowest clearing price, for example, the lowest bid before full allocation of supply even if the council bid is higher.”

Ali says there is a confidential price floor which the bids need to be above which is to stop units being sold well below secondary market.

The 2022 Government allocation for auction is 19.3 million units which is divided into four for each of the auctions.

“The Annual Plan 2022-2023 has a budget allocation of $2.457m for the 2022 calendar year. Given the known purchase price and our need to purchase sufficient units to meet our legal obligations, additional funding may be required. It is expected that this will be managed within existing budget envelopes.

“If we purchase carbon units in excess of the 2022 requirement these can be banked for 2023.”