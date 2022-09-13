More people fail to register dogs in Timaru District in past year

More people failed to register their dog in the past year compared to 2020/21.

More people failed to register their dogs in the Timaru District in the past year, according to data released by the council’s animal control team.

In the 2021/22 financial year, 243 people failed to register their dog. That was well up on the previous year when 206 people failed to register dogs.

In her report to council, which was tabled at its meeting on September 6, Timaru District Council environmental compliance manager, Debbie Fortuin, said the total number of dogs in the district had also increased, up by 10.

However, it wasn’t all bad news – and Fortuin said the team had not issued any infringements to dog owners for failing to provide proper care and attention, supplying food, water, and shelter this year. In the 2020/21 year, officers issued seven infringement notices for such offending.

There had also been a drop in the number of dog attacks on people and other animals, with 12 dogs classed as dangerous and 74 as menacing.

She said fewer dogs were being reported lost to authorities, and the council’s animal control officers believe social media could be helping keep that number down.

Fortuin said there had been a 15% decrease in the number of dogs reported lost in 2021/22 compared to the previous year.

“Officers have commented that this is likely because of dogs increasingly being reunited with their owners via people sharing information on social media,” she said.

The council had 195 reports of dogs lost in 2021/22, while the previous year there were 230.

AIMAN AMERUL MUNER/Stuff The Timaru District Council had 41 requested for dog adoption in 2021/22. (File photo)

The number of dogs reported as rushing, attacking, or biting people in 2021/22 was down by 10 on the previous period to 67..

The past year also saw a downwards trend in the overall number of dog related service requests, with 1587 in 2020/21 and 1379 in 2021/22.

Of the 2021/22 requests, 443 were for barking, 261 were for wandering, and 49 dogs were reported for attacking animals.

The district has 9602 registered dogs in 2021/22, slightly up on 2020/21 (9592). Of those, 1148 were classed as working dogs, 2521 as rural pets and 5844 as pet dogs.